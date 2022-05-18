All Taylor Swift singers could collaborate on “1989” with

Taylor Swift has a dedicated fan base that has helped her launch her towards the superstar. In return, she has often delighted “Swifties” with surprise releases and other Easter Eggs to keep them involved in her work. These investigator fans have been trying to figure out what tricks Swift might have up her sleeve after releasing not one but Two surprise album in 2020.

Many believe the next project will be a re-recording of the iconic Swift 1989 album, and that could bring some fun new collaborations.

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated re-recorded album “1989” is likely on its way

The drama that surrounds 1989 has become part of the Taylor Swift tradition. Swift expressed frustration when her first six album catalog was sold without her knowledge. As the Washington Post reports, “Swift publicly lashed out at Scooter Braun last year after buying his former record label, Big Machine, claiming that he was guilty of ‘incessant manipulative bullying’ and had not been consulted about his purchase. of his musical rights “.

Expressing grief over her tangled past with Braun, Swift stated that she would re-record the material from those first six albums to be free of Braun’s influence (and profit). Earlier this month, Swift made progress towards that goal when she released “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”. As the Washington Post explains, the new version made “some artistic changes to the original song. The intro has been changed and the melody is imbued with a more indie atmosphere ”.

Now fans are waiting to see if the entire album will be re-released with new tracks. Imagining how those tracks might be moved is an anticipatory and fun part of the process for fans, and it also opens the door to new collaborations.

Who could Taylor Swift collaborate with on the reissue of “1989”?

1989 contains some of Swift’s biggest hits. Songs like “Bad Blood”, “Blank Space” and “Welcome to New York” are all part of the playlist. What would the “Taylor version” look like for each song?

One thing fans are excited about is the possibility of new collaborations. An obvious choice for a potential collaboration is Harry Styles. Many songs on 1989 rumored to be about Styles, with whom Swift had a high-profile relationship. If the musicians came together to work on “Out of the Woods”, it would be a great moment to come full circle.

Another nod to the past would be a collaboration with Katy Perry for the re-recording of “Bad Blood”. The song – which features lyrics such as “Rises Into The Wound Like You’re Laughing Right At Me” – has long been thought to be centered around the battle between Swift and Perry. As Glamor reports, Perry and Swift were once collaborators, but when some of Swift’s backup dancers left Swift’s tour to join Perry’s, a feud broke out.

After telling Rolling Stone that “Bad Blood” was about a bad deal involving another female pop star, Swift added: “He basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. You tried to hire a group of people outside of me ”. The feud was fodder for tweets and even a Carpool Karaoke topic in the following years. When Perry appeared in Swift’s 2019 “You Need to Calm Down” video, it looked like the “bad blood” may have finally been put into the past.

If Perry and Swift team up for the re-recording of “Bad Blood,” it would be a truly transformative moment for the couple.

Could Taylor Swift collaborate with Mandy Moore or Ryan Adams?

A possible collaboration that would have profound meaning would be with Mandy Moore. Moore – best known today for her acting This is us compared to her pop stardom history – it would be an interesting choice due to the way her relationship history is tied to 1989 album.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, Moore’s ex-husband Ryan Adams, himself an indie-rock star, has turned 1989 to help him deal with the emotions of parting with Moore. He explained: “There is only one joy 1989. I think she said it too: she was in a joyful place to make that record. Although there are elements that describe these situations – which describe the interactions and the world of romance and the confusion of being alive and knowing how to fit in – all that stuff is there. ”

Adams even re-recorded the entire album in his own style as part of his healing process and sent clips to Swift, who was impressed with his performance. A collaboration with Adams or Moore on one or two tracks would be an interesting homage to the impact Swift’s music has had on others.

It is also likely that Swift will collaborate with artists such as The National and Bon Iver, as she did on her latest albums Folklore And All time. Other possible collaborators include Phoebe Bridgers, with whom Swift collaborated on a track Red (customized version), Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton. The options are seemingly endless for the talented pop star, and fans can’t wait to see who will appear in her version of 1989.

