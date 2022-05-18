A Paraguayan mayor was attacked with a burst of shots and was hospitalized

File photo of the Paraguayan mayor José Carlos Acevedo

José Carlos Acevedo, mayor of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA) in the Paraguayan city Pedro Juan Caballero, was the victim of an attack this Tuesday afternoon in front of the Palace of Justice of the Amambay department. The ruler was wounded and had to be hospitalized but there are still no official reports of the severity of his injuries.

Preliminary data indicates that Acevedo was leaving a meeting of the Municipal Board in which several councilors participated and was on board his Mercedes Benz truck when he was attacked by three gunmen with a burst of shots, according to the newspaper Last Hour.

“They they sprayed him with bullets. Then they boarded a gray vehicle and fled,” said an eyewitness to the event, quoted by the local newspaper. The nation. Police officers recorded in the area at least 15 shots.

“There was a lot of blood, I had received shots to the neck and chest. I was close, I was on the other side. When he was helped he looked fine, ”said an official from the administration in statements to the newspaper ABC. said official He also pointed out that Acevedo is carrying out a frontal fight against drug trafficking. in the zone.

Commissioner Éver Caballero, director of the Amambay Police, warned that Acevedo had designated police custody, but councilor César Lesme said that, during Tuesday’s meeting, the mayor he was not with bodyguards.

Acevedo, 53, is the brother of the late parliamentarian Robert Acevedo and the current departmental governor, Ronald Acevedo, who, after the incident, said that President Mario Abdo Benítez “He is solely responsible for everything that is happening in the city.”

Keep reading:

Paraguay fired Marcelo Pecci, the symbolic prosecutor of the anti-mafia fight murdered in Colombia

The wife of the prosecutor murdered in Colombia returned to Paraguay under strong custody during her honeymoon

The 13 minutes that were enough for the assassins to assassinate the Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Colombia

Murder of Marcelo Pecci: the International Association of Prosecutors demanded greater protection for its members around the world

An evangelical pastor in Paraguay who sexually abused ten indigenous girls was sentenced to 27 years in prison