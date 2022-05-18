A day against homophobia and the like or a new witch hunt?

from Rita Lazzaro

“Let’s face it. The uproar of the Lega and FdI against the circular from Minister Bianchi inviting schools to organize, on the occasion of May 17, moments of reflection against discrimination has only one name: #omotransobia “(Alessandro Zan).

“The truth dear Hon. Zan is that anything that does not align with the LGBT dictatorship for you is homophobia. He enters schools under the pretext of bullying, and then explains to the children anything but: that you can choose between infinite genders ”(Jacopo Coghe).

Who will be right between the senator of the PD and the Vice President of Pro Vita & Famiglia?

Let’s try to answer with some concrete examples.

Let’s start with the shocking novel by trans activist Gretchen Felker-Martin.

In the post-apocalyptic novel “Manhunt” just published in the United States, writer JK Rowling is killed, burned alive in the house.

One wonders: But why all this hatred towards a woman?

Apparently, Rowling “dared” to affirm and confirm the supremacy of biological sex over gender. Since that “sgarro” suffered by the untouchables, Rowling has become the target of threats, intimidation, and criticism. Even the protagonist of her films Emma Watson called her a “witch”. And that’s how it even came to the exclusion of the creator of the Harry Potter saga from the cast meeting, accusing her of “transphobia”.

“Now that hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat me, rape me, kill me or blow me up, I understand that this movement does not endanger women.”

Example of transgender tolerance and a moment of reflection against discrimination?

Let us then ask ourselves if the gender ideology so loved by the Hon. Zan and company really protect women.

This question, which could perhaps be answered in a reflection expressed by a woman, a mother and leader of a political force: Giorgia Meloni: “Today, man can be everything. He can be a father, a mother, a very wide range that goes from masculine to feminine. And at the same time the words most censored by the politically correct are woman and mother, it is the female identity that is under siege. Because? Because we want to destroy the extraordinary symbolic power of motherhood “.

We can also recall the harassment suffered by women by those who “feel” a woman and therefore “are a woman”, always according to the feeling of gender. “Me, molested by a trans in prison”: the shocking story of an English ex-inmate Amy, sexually molested during her detention. Of course, feeling is not the same as being.

The same has happened at other times in England and Wales, where there have been a significant number of cases of violence and sexual assault involving female inmates raped by trans male prisoners.

And speaking of transgender individuals’ want for motherhood, we might recall the death of surrogate mothers as did Jennifer Lahl, president of CBC. Why is there so little talk about it? Simple “business is business”. This practice must not be scratched, to avoid it being affected, the business that has been calculated will be of 27.5 billion dollars by 2025. Also for this reason perhaps it is necessary to remain silent on the various risks that the rented uterus entails.

And the protection of the protection of the little ones? Does gender ideology defend the right to childhood? The answer could be given by a chilling affair, to say the least, which involves his father and daughter: the story of Robert Hoogland, arrested for denouncing what devastated his daughter’s life in an irreversible way. The man lashed out at the system which in fact convinced his daughter to appear male.

This story, which makes us think of what happened last summer with the affirmation of the deputy PD Alessandro Zan: “We need to help children in a transition path” to change their sex. “

So the Zan DDL would be to protect minorities or indoctrinate the weakest?

Seeing the state of things, the fight against homophobia – including the day – would seem more like an excuse to attack those who are against the rainbow ideology and therefore refuse to share it.

Emma Watson perhaps, not surprisingly, called Rowling a witch.

After all, they were women destined for the stake because they were uncomfortable.

Before we had Malleus Maleficarum, now we risk having DDL Zan.

The victims of discrimination are always the same. And the hunt continues.