A couple recreates a scene from Titanic and one of them ends up dying when falling into the sea

A couple tried to recreate one of the most mythical moments of the successful movie Titanicin which the two protagonists Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) embrace each other on the bow of the ship, in a romantic scene that is remembered by all movie fans.

Unfortunately, this couple could not save this memory as a beautiful moment, since this anecdote ended in tragedy when both fell into the sea. The two decided to jump the security cordon of the Izmit Marina pier in the northwestern Turkish province of Kocaeli around 9:15 p.m. on May 15.

Mine Dinar and Furkan Ciftci, her boyfriend, they had been dining and drinking alcohol during the night and when they passed by the pier of Izmir Marina, they decided to recreate this beautiful scene. Despite this, the ending was very different. Both fell into the sea, which was in really bad conditions of waves and visibility.

The rescue of the Turkish couple

Some fishermen who were near the scene saw both fall into the sea and ran to the area where the two had fallen into the water. They were unable to find Furkan Ciftci, but they did see that Mine Dinar was swimming for her life.





They managed to bring one of the ends of their fishing rod to her so that she could hold on and they helped her get to a safe place. They spent several minutes looking for her boyfriend, but they were unable to find him and quickly called the authorities.





The woman in the ambulance / Twitter



Mine Dinar was taken to the nearest hospital after nearly drowning and the emergency services they started working to find their partnerwhich had disappeared from the place due to the violent waves that were in the dock area.

The macabre discovery of the authorities

After divers spent a couple of hours searching for Furkan Ciftci they managed to see his lifeless body and pulled him out of the water. The causes of death are not yet known, as the autopsy has not yet been completed, but it appears that he died of drowning.

The images of the security cameras of the place are clear. Mine Dinar and Furkan Ciftci can be seen skipping the chain on the pier, then set up several chairs to sit on and decide to stand at the water’s edge to emulate Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

This 1997 movie was a hit in theaters around the world. After more than 25 years of its premiere, most moviegoers continue to remember it as a masterpiece that managed to be recognized as such. He came to win many awards among which 11 Oscars stand out.