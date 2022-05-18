4 captivating series about lawyers and trials that you have to watch

Among his bets and releases for the month of May, Netflix A few days ago, the most anticipated series about lawyers premiered: The Lincoln Lawyera perfect excuse to review other interesting proposals that are available on this platform and other platforms on this subject that, without a doubt, is captivating.

It’s just that shows about lawyers and courts are usually brilliant: shiny suits, shiny ties, shiny cars, and sunglasses to tone down the glare.

However, in the series recommended in this note you will find only part of that. Netflix and HBOMax they propose fictions that run four universes with very different lawyers and tenacious investigations.

The first season of the new Netflix series has 10 chapters

The Lincoln Lawyer: The Streets of Los Angeles on Netflix

When his former partner is murdered, Mickey Haller (Manuel García-Rulfo) is tasked with taking over the law firm, including the murder trial of a high-profile character. That says the summary of the series The Lincoln Lawyer, which premiered this Friday on Netflix. What he doesn’t say is that, after a terrible surfing accident, Micky develops an addiction to oxycodone. It is in this context that he returns to the exercise of law.

Created by renowned producer David E. Kelley, the series is an adaptation of the saga of suspense novels written by American Michael Connelly. This first season of 10 chapters based on the second book The verdict. In case the title sounds familiar, Connelly’s story has been adapted for film before. In 2011, a very hip Matthew McConaughey plays Haller.

On this occasion, the Micky of the Mexican Manuel García-Rulfo shares the leading role with Neve Campbell, who plays his ex-wife; with the car, which she acts as an office; and also with the city of Los Angeles, the perfect setting for this story. Among the places he visits are Spring Street in downtown LA, Grand Avenue, the Wilshire Ebell Theater and Wilshire Boulevard. Those who have enjoyed Californication (2007), will find the link with the city of Los Angeles interesting. Of course, in The Lincoln Lawyer they will find less leather jackets and more ties.

The trial, gripping suspense in the Italian courts, also on Netflix

On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, El Juicio (2019) brings something from the streets of Mantua and a lot from the courts of that Italian city, north of Lombardy. What moves history is the murder of a teenage girl, that impacts the lives of a prosecutor linked to the victim (Vittoria Puccini), an ambitious lawyer (Francesco Scianna) and a suspect (Camilla Filippi) who denies having participated in the crime.

The Italian series, available in Netflixhave eight episodes and originally debuted on Canale 5 at the end of 2019. It was created by Alessandro Fabbri and directed by Stefano Lodovichi.

While the trial is what moves the story forward, the meat of the Serie it is in the private lives of its protagonists, who show and hide interests depending on the case. A series where what shines is the suspense.

The Italian series The Trial is available on Netflix and has eight episodes

Mare of Easttown, with Kate Winslet, on HBO Max

One of the best fictions of 2021 was the miniseries Mare of Easttown, in hbo max. For those who like fast scripts and gimmicky resolutions, this is not the ideal series. With a slow and very solid pace, Brad Ingelsby’s fiction does not talk so much about defense lawyers as about the progress of the investigation.

The story takes place in Easttown, a small town in the state of Pennsylvania. The characters that walk its streets are white middle class run down, some addicts, others unemployed, all with little hope of a good future in that place.

There happens the murder of a young woman and the disappearance of another. The one who is in charge of investigating them is the detective Mare Sheenan (Kate Winslet), who escapes from her own reality to get into another even more sordid. The resolution of the cases, perhaps, serve to unravel old conflicts and very personal and intimate traumas, an aspect that provides humanity and a psychological background to the fiction.

Strong women and interesting men are the characters in this gray story that has Kate Winslet as the heart of the series.

The night of, the ’70s and the complexity of the 2000s

With the night of (2016) we return to the legal procedures, but with a strong focus on police investigation and the prison systemeither. Its creators are Richard Price and Steven Zaillian, the latter also director of seven episodes.

Located in New York and with an urban aesthetic similar to the New York cinema of the 1970s, the American miniseries of hbo max It is based on the first two seasons of the English series Criminal Justice.

It tells the story of John Stone (John Torturro), a lawyer charged with defending Nasir Khan (Riz Ahmed), accused of murdering a woman on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The cultural and political edges give context to a case that becomes increasingly complex as it progresses. Nasir, the son of a taxi driver, is a young student of Pakistani descent.

The American HBO Max miniseries is based on the first two seasons of the English series Criminal Justice

Four geographies, four very different universes. These proposals bring great research and protagonists who see a little further. All good proposals for a cold May of the armchair and miniseries.