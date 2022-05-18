30 years since the premiere of Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, the David Lynch film that terrified Cannes

In 1992, some 30 years ago, acclaimed filmmaker David Lynch premiered at the Cannes Film Festival Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, the official prequel to the popular television fiction. The film focuses on Laura Palmer, played by Sheryl Leethe character whose mysterious murder leads Detective Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) to the strange little town called Twin Peaks.

Despite having only two seasons, Twin Peaks was a true phenomenon in the 90s, reaching impressive levels of ratings that led the series to be nominated for more than 14 Emmy Awards and win 3 Golden Globes, including Best Leading Actor for Kyle MacLachlan and for Best Drama Series. Still, the rage over Lynch’s fiction quickly died down, mainly because the mysterious murder of Laura Palmer was resolved midway through the second season and because it was competing in the same time slot as the popular sitcom, Cheers.

Kyle MacLachlan along with the cast of the original series of Twin Peaks

Inevitably, this precipitous drop in ratings led CBS to cancel the series. Anyway, the second installment (which premiered in 1991), ended with Laura Palmer and Dale Cooper trapped in the famous Black Lodge, where the murdered young woman promised the detective that they would meet again 25 years later. However, audiences were reunited with Twin Peaks sooner than expected, as Lynch had prepared a prequel that was released a year after the end of the series.

Thus, the peculiar filmmaker prepared the world for his return to the mysterious town, with a prequel focused on the events prior to the murder of the character of Palmer. As if it were necessary to add emotion, the film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where two years earlier Lynch had won the Palme d’Or for Wild at Heartstarring Nicolas Cage Y Laura Dern. That year, the film competed against Gerard Depardieu as Cyrano de Bergerac Y Nouvelle Vague by Jean-Luc Godard.

Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern in Wild At Heart, the film for which David Lynch won the Palme d’Or. In the photograph, the filmmaker is with actress Isabella Rossellini

However, the premiere of the film was not what everyone expected. Initially, The film was received mixedly by both critics and audiences. The series had accustomed them to a strange but endearing mixture of detective fiction, horror, supernatural humor and almost novelistic plot twists, but the film had a much darker and less humorous tone.

Although the claims that the film was booed turned out to be false, several confirmed that whistles were heard during the screening of the film, expressing great displeasure and even anger among audience members.

Among these disgruntled onlookers was the very Quentin Tarantinowho gave his passionate critique of the film for an interview. “After seeing Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me in Cannes, I felt like David Lynch had disappeared into his own ass so much that I don’t feel like seeing another David Lynch movie until I hear something different. And it’s sad because I loved him. I loved him”.

Sheryl Lee in Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992)

This disappointing reception from critics and viewers led the film to become a complete failure at the box office, which ended in the cancellation of two other projects related to the strange town and its characters. However, Twin Peaks returned to television screens again in 2017, as he promised he would 25 years agoto close the mysterious story that Lynch had built.

The Showtime miniseries was universally acclaimed and applauded with euphoria. the series Twin Peaks: The Returnwas even considered one of the best cinematographic works in historyearning a record rating of 4.6 on Letterboxd.

Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee in Twin Peaks: The Return

All this acclaim for the long-awaited sequel invited audiences to re-visit the 1992 prequel. Finally, the masterpiece of David Lynch he began to receive the praise and appreciation he deserved from the start. The renowned filmmaker james graywho previously directed Ad Astra and it will be released this week Armageddon Time in Cannes, consider Fire Walk With Me as one of the greatest works of cinema. This revaluation of the film had an echo on the wonderful and devastating interpretation of Sheryl Lee like Laura Palmer, a job worthy of an Oscar.

Sheryl Lee, in the Twin Peaks prequel focused on her character, Laira Palmer

Today, thirty years after its premiere, see Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me continues to be a truly unique experience. Terrifying, moving and devastating, Lynch and Lee’s work on screen involves unprecedented majestysecond only to the continuation and completion of the franchise, released in 2017. This saw a return to Kyle MacLachlan like detective Dale Cooper, as well as Gordon Cole himself from David Lynch and all the characters from the original series, to give a fabulous closure to the mystery of Twin Peaks.

The original series of Twin Peaks is available on Paramount Plus, and its 2017 miniseries sequel, The Return, is available on Netflix. The movie Fire Walk with Mecan be seen on MUBI.

