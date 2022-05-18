30 years since the premiere of Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, the David Lynch film that terrified Cannes

In 1992, some 30 years ago, acclaimed filmmaker David Lynch premiered at the Cannes Film Festival Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, the official prequel to the popular television fiction. The film focuses on Laura Palmer, played by Sheryl Leethe character whose mysterious murder leads Detective Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) to the strange little town called Twin Peaks.

Despite having only two seasons, Twin Peaks was a true phenomenon in the 90s, reaching impressive levels of ratings that led the series to be nominated for more than 14 Emmy Awards and win 3 Golden Globes, including Best Leading Actor for Kyle MacLachlan and for Best Drama Series. Still, the rage over Lynch’s fiction quickly died down, mainly because the mysterious murder of Laura Palmer was resolved midway through the second season and because it was competing in the same time slot as the popular sitcom, Cheers.

