24 hours before asking for a divorce from Johnny Depp, Amber Heard spent the night with James Franco: the video that confirms it

The video shows James Franco with Amber Heard the night before she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp

After more than a week off, actor Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard resumed on Monday. During cross-examination, the actress acknowledged that On May 22, 2016, the night before she filed for divorce from her then-husband, she was with James Franco at his apartment.

Depp’s lawyers showed security camera video from the building’s elevator at trial showing Franco arriving at Heard’s penthouse in the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles around 10:50 p.m. on May 22, 2016.

In the images, Franco, who is wearing a hat and carrying a backpack, rests his head on Heard’s shoulder and she appears to place her head on the actor’s. Afterward, they exit the elevator together. Heard confirmed that James Franco was the man on the recording.

The actress filed for divorce from Depp the next day, on May 23, 2016. This rectification is a small victory for Depp, because it confirms that Heard was not telling the truth when she claimed that she had never spent that night with Franco.

Amber Heard in the elevator with James Franco



Four days later, on May 27, the “Aquaman” actress filed for a family violence restraining order against her then-husband.

In the footage from May 22, Heard is seen going down in the elevator of her building.

The actress, barefoot and wrapped in a large coat, comes out of the elevator.

About a minute later, she returns with Franco, who is carrying a large backpack, and they get into the elevator and go up to her apartment.

Heard confirmed that the footage shows her and Franco on their way home.

Heard had previously testified that Depp assaulted her on a flight in 2014 after he accused her of having an affair with Franco.

Depp allegedly “I hated” to the actor who acted with Heard in the films “Pineapple Express” and “The Adderall Diaries”.

Heard testified that her husband accused her of cheating on him with Franco while the couple was on a flight from Boston to Los Angeles in 2014.

“He hated, he hated James Franco and he accused me of having had a secret thing with him since we did Pineapple Express”, he said, referring to the 2008 film in which Heard worked with Franco. “He called me a whore”, assured the actress.

The reason why Johnny Depp does not look at his ex-wife in court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in the defamation trial (Reuters)

Camille Vasquez, one of the actor’s lawyers, asked heard if you had noticed that Depp had not looked her in the eye even once during the legal process. “Mr. Depp hasn’t looked at you once during the entire trial, has he?”, he asked the actress while questioning her, to which she replied: “Not that I’ve noticed.”

“You’ve looked at it many times, haven’t you?”Vasquez continued. Heard told him: “Yes I do”.

The lawyer then said: “You know exactly why Mr. Depp doesn’t look at you, right?”, which Heard confirmed. “He promised you that you would never see his eyes again, is that true?”, the defense continued. “I don’t remember if he said that.”assured the actress.

Depp’s lawyer then played audio of one of the last times the couple had seen each other, in which Heard begs the actor to give her a hug goodbye.

Despite filing for a restraining order against him at the time, Heard called Depp to meet at a hotel in San Francisco in 2016. A meeting Depp said he attended hoping that She will retract her lies” about him.

In the recording you can hear that when Heard tries to hug Depp, he refuses and she tells him: “Please, I just want to hug you and say goodbye.” Depp is then heard saying: “I am nothing to you, and I will always be nothing to you. You will never see my eyes again.”

“He has kept that promise, hasn’t he?”Vasquez asked, referring to Depp refusing to look at Heard, to which she replied: “As far as I know, he can’t look at me.”

Heard became emotional on the stand when he explained to the court why Johnny Depp: “Because he is guilty. He knows that he is lying”, he added. “Otherwise, why can’t he look at me?” she continued. “I survived that man and I’m here, and I can look at him.”

A few weeks ago one of the actress’s spokesmen assured that Depp did not have the courage to look at her before the judge. “It is no wonder that Mr. Depp does not have the fortitude or courage to even look at Ms. Heard throughout the proceedings, as he was unable to do so at the UK trial, and instead doodles and Serie”he pointed.

Before the trial, Heard said in a statement: “I hope that when this case is concluded, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always held a love for Johnny and it causes me great pain to have to live the details of our past life in front of the world.

Amber Heard was sued by her ex-husband (Reuters)

Heard was also questioned at length about her pledge to donate $7 million from Depp’s divorce settlement to charity.

The actress acknowledged that she had not donated the full amount yet but said this was because she needed the money to settle her ex-husband’s defamation case.

“I have not been able to honor those commitments yet because I was sued”, he asserted.

Heard said she was offended when Vasquez hinted that she only got the part in “Aquaman” with Depp’s help. “Forgiveness?Heard said. “No, Mrs. Vasquez, I got the role myself by auditioning.”.

He claimed that Warner Bros. cut his scenes in the movie sequel “Aquaman” due to a “smear campaign” by his former partner’s legal team.

“They gave me a script and later they sent me new versions in which, basically, they had limited a lot of my role,” Heard said, in what was his third day of appearance in the legal battle he has with Depp.

According to the interpreter, the actor’s lawyers are carrying out a “defamatory campaign” against him, labeling him a “liar” before the press to ruin his career, which would have led to the reduction of his role in the film “Aquaman and The Last Kingdom”, whose premiere is scheduled for 2023.

Johnny Depp denied having been violent with his ex-wife Amber Heard (Reuters)

Depp is suing Heard for alleged defamation over an opinion piece the actress wrote in 2018 for the newspaper. Washington Postin which she does not name him, but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp has asked for USD 50 million in damages. Heard, for his part, filed a counterclaim, requesting USD 100 million in compensation.

According to financial experts presented by his lawyers, the op-ed would have cost him some $22.5 million of income anticipated for the sixth film of “Pirates of the Caribbean”from which he was removed.

The star, who has said several times under oath that he never hit Heard or any woman, has testified that his “objective is the truth as he seeks to clear his name at trial, which is televised live through various outlets. When Heard took the stand, she told the jury: “I’m having a hard time finding the words to describe how painful this is. It’s horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything.”

In November 2020, Depp lost his UK libel suit against the British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife beater””. The court confirmed the outlet’s claims as “substantially true” and Heard testified to support his accusations. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the ruling was rescinded.

The judge in the case, Penney Azcarate, scheduled closing arguments for May 27, after which it will be left to the seven jurors.

