13 Terrible Movies By Great Filmmakers, From Christopher Nolan To Steven Spielberg

In all industries and walks of life, even the best fail to hit the mark.

However, for professional filmmakers, mistakes can be costly. Unlike most people, millions of people can see their slips: one bad movie can tarnish someone’s reputation for years or even decades.

Despite this, this is not just a list of bad movies. It’s a tribute to the rare cases where great directors were simply wrong.

For every Kelly Reichardt or Paul Thomas Anderson, artist who has managed to carry his entire career without ever losing quality, there are many others who have not achieved the same.

Even the giants in the middle have been prone to failure from time to time.

From Steven Spielberg to Christopher Nolan, this is a summary of 13 terrible movies made by great filmmakers…

Robert Altman-Popeye (1980)

To hell with revisionism, the musical version in live action from Popeye, with Robin Williams as the spinach-loving sailor, is still bad. When it was released in 1980, it was so savagely criticized that Altman, one of the greatest American directors who ever lived, stepped drastically out of the Hollywood spotlight, eventually returning to the spotlight. mainstream a decade later with ThePlayer.

Kathryn Bigelow-The Weight of Water (2002)

After successes like Point Break Y Strange Days, The Weight of Water it was an abject failure for Kathryn Bigelow. Starring Elizabeth Hurley and Sean Penn, the film was a twisting drama set between two eras. Its 35 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes puts it squarely in the “rotten” category, but anyone who’s seen it would say that 35 percent seems generous.

Frank Capra- Pocketful of Miracles (1961)

In the history of cinema, there has been hardly anyone as cleverly sentimental as Capra. While many of her most beloved films (Mr. Smith Goes to Washington; It’s a Wonderful Life; It Happened One Night) were released in the 1930s and 1940s, he remained a prolific director until 1961. By then, however, the magic had begun to wane: Pocketful of Miracles it’s a tired and sad piece of work, a depressingly weak death rattle from one of Hollywood’s titans.

The Ladykillers is often called the low point of the Coen brothers’ career (Disney)

The Coen Brothers –The Ladykillers (2004)

Few films stand out as much in the midst of a great filmography as The Ladykillersthe reckless remake of brothers Ethan and Joel Coen from the classic Ealing comedy. Tom Hanks is certainly likable in his role, uncharacteristically for him, as a laughing villain from the South, but the entire movie is poorly thought out, as well as including some questionable racial politics, to top it off.

Frances Ford Coppola-Jack (nineteen ninety six)

Coppola’s best films can go toe-to-toe with just about anything else in cinema: The Godfather; apocalypse now; The Conversation. But seeing his worst films, it’s frankly hard to believe they were made by the same person. And in the whole of Coppola’s repertoire, there is nothing worse than Jackthe sentimental comedy starring Robin Williams as a child trapped in the body of an adult.

David Fincher-Alien 3 (1992)

It is somewhat unusual that Fincher’s worst film is not only his debut, but a famous box office hit that grossed almost $160 million. After, not only the iconic Alien from Ridley Scott, but from James Cameron’s surprisingly good sequel, Alien 3 It was a disappointment in every way: a ruthless departure from previous films that couldn’t hide the scars of extreme behind-the-scenes turmoil.

Sigourney Weaver in Alien 3 (Fox)

Alfred Hitchcock –Champagne (1928)

All of Hitchcock’s best-known films were produced many years after the filmmaker began working in the industry; Champagne it is one of his many early works that probably only his most obsessive fans have seen. Hitchcock himself later condemned the tape, which was about a young woman (Betty Balfour) looking for work after her father went bankrupt. “The film has no story to tell,” the director commented.

Richard Linklater- Bad News Bears (2005)

Linklater is a filmmaker who can be admired for his versatility. He has excelled in everything from growing up dramas (boyhood) to the experimental animations (A Scanner Darkly) and dark comedies (bernie). But, like any director who takes such drastic turns, he too has stumbled a few times, none worse than the remake 2005 from the 1976 baseball comedy The Bad News Bears. Not even Billy Bob Thornton, who plays a watered-down version of the drunk from Bad Santamakes this film worthwhile.

David Lynch-dunes (1984)

The revolutionary mind behind Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive Y Twin Peaks has such a special sensitivity that it became its own adjective, but dunes it has little lynchiana. Decades before Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic was successfully brought to the screen by Denis Villeneuve, Lynch’s bombastic and muddled version rose as a landmark of misinterpreted adaptations.

Kyle MacLachlan starred dunesDavid Lynch’s much-criticized adaptation of the iconic sci-fi novel (1984 Dino De Laurentiis Corporation)

Christopher Nolan-Tenet (2020)

Let’s see: there are many good things in Tenet. The action scenes. Robert Pattinson’s eccentric Christopher Hitchens impression. The simple mechanical ambition of the whole thing. But thriller The Nolan-directed time-travel tale is also a disaster, which turned out to be too convoluted and ridiculous to endear itself to moviegoers.

Steven Spielberg-1941 (1979)

For all his many qualities behind the camera, Spielberg has never found his forte in comedy. Perhaps, then, it’s no surprise that his worst film was a grim farce of intrigue, set around the time of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. that the failure of 1941 didn’t make a dent is a testament to the revolutionary box office power of jaws four years earlier and the prodigious talent of Spielberg; In less capable hands, this would have been a dud for an up-and-coming director to take to the grave with him.

The Wachowskis –The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

Although the first two Matrix sequels have their ardent supporters, there’s no denying that most people don’t think so. Succeed The Matrix, a blockbuster that literally changed the very fabric of Hollywood, was going to be a tall order if anything. But audiences just weren’t ready for this serious, nerdy plot, rubbery CGI, and general tone of self-indulgence. Reloaded it made a good amount of money, but went down in history as a disastrous sequel.

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Reloaded (Jasin Boland)

Robert Zemeckis- A Christmas Carol (2009)

Director of Back to the Future he has had more than enough low points alongside his great works throughout his career. The Polar Expressfrom 2004, is often presented as the apex of the sinister “uncanny valley” of Western computer animation, but even that film overshadows his 2009 version of A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens. Starring a digitized Jim Carrey as Scrooge, this was joyless nonsense.