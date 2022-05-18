11 Truly Scary PG-13 Movies

The premiere of ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ has not only generated debate over usual topics such as its impact at the box office, its integration into the narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the use of its very notorious cameos. On this occasion, the flirtation of the MCU with the terror of the hand of Sam Raimiwhich arrived in the United States with a PG-13 rating, has unleashed the fury of some families who have considered the title too strong for your children.

I will not be the one to deny that the new adventure of the supreme sorcerer of The House of Ideas does not stretch the gum of its age rating in some of its scenes; but I can think of a few examples of movies recommended for over thirteen years old that could disturb the sleep of even the most seasoned adult.

‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’





“Indiana Jones, it all started with you”, as Gerard Piqué would say. And it is that in 1984, Steven Spielberg managed to get the MPAA to create the age rating that concerns us to adjust to the content of ‘The cursed temple’; a film that was not, by any means, exclusively for adults, but that for the little ones in the house it could be too tricky. The thing about ripping hearts on the fly is not that it is very family-friendlynot…

gremlins





The other great person responsible for the irruption of the PG-13 in the industry —in addition to ‘Red Dawn’— also had Spielberg behind it —in this case as producer—, and it is none other than the wonderful ‘Gremlins’ by Joe Dante. An adventure cocktail with a good touch of terror that as soon as it was the cutest thing in the universe as it exposed you to a legion of creepy creatures and some other passage more unpleasant than one might expect.

‘Shark’





It may be that including this masterpiece is cheating a little – only half -, since its release, which dates back to 1975, predates the creation of the PG-13. However, the MPAA decided to hang this medal on him after the fact, which seems to me somewhat scarce judging by the traumatic nature of some of its scenes —the appearance of the corpse while Hooper is diving continues to terrify me every time I see it— and by the general tone of the film. How Spielberg likes to make us suffer.

‘poltergeists’





When Tobe Hooper’s terrifying ‘Poltergeist’ was released, specifically in 1982, the PG-13 did not yet exist. At that time, the MPAA, quite rightly, had no choice but to give it an R rating -for adults- according to its content, but those responsible for the film protested with enough insistence that the organization ended up backing down and labeling it as a movie for all audiences. It seems that living clowns, homicidal trees, melting men and corpses emerging from a graveyard in the pouring rain are no big deal.

‘Multiple’





Another filmmaker who quite likes to stretch the age rating gum is the good old M. Night Shyamalan, and a good example of this is his chilling ‘Multiple’, The film was released with a PG-13 rating for its theme , some violent scenes and use of bad language, but it has more than one —and more than two— moments hard and disturbing enough to have been able to flirt with the R.

‘The sixth Sense’





Continuing with Mr. Shyamalan, I can’t help but stop at ‘The Sixth Sense’. I remember my mother telling me that, maybe, I shouldn’t go see it —I was 12 years old when it premiered—, ignore the recommendation and, out of court, lie in bed with my eyes wide as saucers without being able to sleep; situation that lasted for a week. The film had an age rating of PG-13 in the United States, fair in global calculations, but with Not recommended moments for tweens with racing minds.

‘Sucker-Punch’





A particularly tricky PG-13 is the one awarded to my beloved and wild ‘Sucker Punch’. The MPAA gave him this rating for his argument related to sexual themes, its violence and its use of profanity and, from my point of view —without being puritanical at all—, only for the first reason of the three could an R be justified; and it has some scenes — let alone its plot base — quite tricky conceptually.

‘The Ring’





In my mind, ‘The Ring’, another movie that gave me quite a few headaches at bedtime and that I saw a couple of times in the cinema, has always been a “for over 18 years” as a cathedral —and, as such, it premiered in Spain—, but on American soil the disfigured corpses in closets and one of the most disturbing climaxes of the decade they should be the daily bread for 13-year-olds.

‘Insidious’





If you look at studio horror at the turn of the century, the prevailing trend—and one that continues to run to this day—was release creepy movies and throw them at the chicks with a PG-13 rating. One of the cases that, in my memory, I remember more closely, was that of ‘Insidious’, the fantastic film by James Wan that, despite not being explicit at practically any time, is raw material to cause nightmares.

‘Spawn’





Although the original cut of ‘Spawn’ earned a fair R rating from the MPAA, the adjustments in the cutting room to remove the charge of violence they managed to get the agency to lower his sentence to a PG-13 for its theatrical release. However, the work of Mark AZ Dippé continues to have a theme, characters and setting that could be too intense for such a young audience – John Leguizamo’s Violator is horrifying.

‘Drag Me to Hell’





And since we’re talking about ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, I can’t find a better way to shelve this compilation than with a Sam Raimi movie. This is none other than the hilarious and highly recommended ‘Drag me to hell’, whose violence cartoon and its black humor-drenched terror seemed to soften the heart of an MPAA of the most generous that qualified it with a PG-13 a tad more lax than necessary.

