10 films made to “apologize” to fans

Too much fan service, neglect of the spectators, excessive changes, predictable plots: there are countless reasons why a chapter of a given saga can arouse discontent in its audience by becoming a complete fiasco. When it comes to famous franchises, the history of cinema has always been studded with these phenomena. Less frequently, however, it happens that “responsible” directors – or their successors – take personal steps to be forgiven for such a mistake. This is often the reason for abrupt changes of direction between a film and its sequel, prequel, reboot, or whatever other patch it has tried to apply in a franchise that has ceased to appeal to its target audience. Some of the names in our gallery today seem to have felt such regret at the fiasco of their previous work that they have kept an alternative script for years, waiting to be able to share it with the fans they had so disappointed. This is the case of Sylvester Stallone, who after the failure of Rocky V does not seem to have given peace until the release of his Rocky Balboa in 2006. Among the other protagonists, and their respective attempts to remedy, there are also those who have learned the hard way the price of continuing a saga without Vin Dieselwhose character Xander Cage had been suppressed in the second chapter of xXx when the interpreter had stepped aside because he was dissatisfied with the script: a choice that infuriated fans and that was resolved with the return of the actor in the third film of the franchise. Want to find out which other feature films were actually meant to be two hours of apology? Then browse our gallery today.

