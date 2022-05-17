Young man tragically died trying to recreate an iconic scene from Titanic with his girlfriend

A pair of lovers fell into the sea after they tried recreate one of the most emblematic scenes of Titanicthe film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet; Unfortunately, the act of love ended in tragedy when the 23-year-old drowned.

According to the Daily Star, Furkan Ciftci and his girlfriend mine dinarboth 23, were in the Izmit sea in Turkeywhen they thought it was a good idea go up to the pier and recreate the moment in what Rose and Jack face each otherstretch out their arms and shout their love to the world while the protagonist affirms that he is the King of the world.

However, both lost their balance after crossing a security chain because they had been drinking alcohol in excess. The two fell into the water and unfortunately furkan drowned despite the attempts of fishermen to rescue them alive. to the girl they managed to get it out with a fishing rodbut he perished swept away by the waves.

Two hours after the tragedy, A diving team rescued Ciftci’s body, while the young woman was transferred by emergency services to a nearby hospital. The young woman told the authorities what had happened and that her intention was only to recreate the romantic scene from the movie Titanic.

According to the Daily Star, there would be a video captured by security cameras on the Turkish coast where the lovers in a small boat and then you see them place several chairs to go up to the dock and hug each other just like DiCaprio and Winslet did in 1997.

Local media reported that before Furkan Ciftci’s funeral takes place, authorities They will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.; They also announced that investigation is still open about this tragic incident.

KEEP READING:

STRONG IMAGES: 11-year-old girl dies after receiving a stray bullet in New York