You have to see the dress that Selena Gomez wore to the SNL after party

If you are looking for an LBD dress for your next event, Selena Gomez has the best recommendation and wore it at the after party of her episode of SNL .

Since Selena Gomez told her fans that she would participate in her debut as host of SNL, the expectation of her presentation had grown and the truth is that she did incredible. After a great night for Selena Gomez, the actress wore a mega look for the after party that best of all, is that we can replicate.

At the end of the episode live from New York his first time as host of SNL and personifying various sketches (with costumes and makeup) the singer went out to celebrate her big night. Classic but cool, Selena Gomez was captured by the paparazzi walking the streets of New York City in a dress that shows that less is more.

The black dress was especially chic thanks to a super high leg slit (so take note of this great tip for the next time you want to wear an LBD) but if you want the one she wore, according to stylist Kate Young, Selena’s dress was from Gauge 8, which is currently available on pre-order and comes with subtle draping and a wrap waist.

This same minimalist vibe was also part of her hair and makeup, as we saw her wearing a classic look with freckled lips and effortlessly combed hair to one side.

