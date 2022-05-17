Xbox celebrates the second anniversary of Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft is one of the most important licenses in video games and its first spin-off was launched two years ago with minecraft dungeonswhich takes the series into the dungeon crawler genre, with cooperative gameplay for up to 4 players.

This month Minecraft Dungeons turns two years old and for that reason Microsoft is preparing a great event, which will take place between May 25 and June 15 inside the game. This event aims to be the biggest birthday party ever in Minecraft Dungeons.

Players who participate in the Minecraft Dungeon 2nd Anniversary event will be able to get fancy gear like Sparkler, Sweet Tooth, or Sugar Rush, as well as the new Anniversary Cape. Minecraft Dungeons is a game inspired by the Diablo series and features similar gameplay, but is accessible to the whole family.

Mojang has already finished releasing the Minecraft Dungeons DLC but continues to offer content with free events and season passes. Last year Mojang was believed to be working on two Minecraft universe games and a movie, but there have been no official announcements as of yet.

A month ago it was reported that Warner Bros. was finalizing negotiations with Jason Momoa to star in a live-action Minecraft movie, which would be directed by Jared Hess, the director of Nacho Libre. At that time it was said that the film had been at least four years in pre-production, as it is credited to someone who died in 2018.