WWE Raw: Judgment Day opens the doors to more members – Bobby Lashley’s open challenge

– Judgment Day is open to new additions. This was confirmed by the stable during the broadcast of the last episode of Monday Night Raw. In a backstage promo, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Edge explained their reasons for joining the group. Edge assured that more superstars will join them soon. You can see the promotion in the video at the top of this news.

– Lacey Evans appeared in public again, this time on Monday Night Raw. Evans made a patriotic speech about the military and delivered an inspiring message to women. It was recently reported that Lacey Evans was going to make a heel turn with her transfer to WWE’s red brand, although she showed no signs of making the change this time around.

– After losing to Asuka in the main event of Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch was interviewed behind the scenes by Sarah Schreiber. However, it was not a pleasant moment, as Lynch was still suffering from blindness from Asuka’s mist in the final moments of the match. You can see Becky Lynch’s reaction below.

– Dana Brooke referred to James Ellsworth in a promo that took place backstage when Carmella was found. Brooke told Carmella that the last time she was relevant was when the “chinless guy” worked in WWE. Mention was also made of Corey Graves and his inability to fight due to his medical discharge.

– WWE has confirmed that next week there will be an open challenge from Bobby Lashley to Omos and MVP, although what it will consist of has not yet been specified. It should be noted that The All Mighty defeated Omos in a Steel Cage last night on Monday Night Raw. Omos broke the fence of the cage with Lashley’s body and Lashley took the opportunity to go out to ringside when he recovered.

