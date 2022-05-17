Women’s Soccer: Final of the Women’s MX League: Chivas and Pachuca go for the Clausura 2022 title

La Women’s MX League she is ready. Chivas and Pachuca will fight for the Clausura 2022 title, in a reissue of the first final that the league had in history.

Guadalajara and Pachuca they gave a blow of authority at the table to end the hegemony that Monterrey and Tigres had scored in recent years to meet in the match for the title.

Chivas came from behind to leaving Tigres Femenil on the road, a team that is the most successful in the history of Liga MX Femenil. The rojiblancas got up at home to defeat the felines 2-0, tie the aggregate score at 2 goals and advance to the final by their best position in the table. Thus arriving at what will be his third appearance in the game for the title.

Pachuca arrived as an apparent victim to the semifinals, having in front to the current champion and super leader of the tournament. However, they took advantage of their local status to win 2-0 in the first leg. and finish the work in the second leg with a 2-1 defeat, which gave them the ticket to the final with a global score of 3-2.

Those directed by Juan Carlos Cacho they have the illusion and the mission of going for their first title of the Women’s MX League. As if that were not enough, the hidalguenses will try to get revenge on Chivas, after, in 2017, The Tapatias will win the championship in the first final in the history of the League. On that occasion, Chivas was crowned with a global score of 3-2.