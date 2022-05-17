Women’s Chivas vs. Tigres (2-0). Semifinal Result, Clausura 2022

John Manuel Figueroa

Guadalajara / 05.16.2022 21:27:50





The women’s team Chivas Femenil gave the surprise and got into the Final from Closing 2022 to beat Tigres 2-0, in order to tie the series on aggregate and sneak in thanks to their better position in the table. The university students saw a streak of seven finals in a row vanish.

In a duel with a totally happy ending for the people of Guadalajara at the Akron Stadium, the Sacred Flock goes for its second title by playing its third Final, thanks to a goal four minutes from the final whistle; while the regias suffered a very hard blow with this elimination.

The First Leg was 2-0 for the Amazons, so Chivas needed to go for the win by two goalsTigres was inside, so it was not a very brilliant game.

The most dangerous actions came after minute 25 when a stroke by Stephany Mayor reached Mia Fishel, but the American’s shot went over the top.

Even so, the Amazonas were able to open the scoring, when at 31′ Carolina Jaramillo took a header from Nayeli Rangel on the line; Mayor still had the rebound, but he put it aside.

fishel got injured and came out of change at 39′; It was an important loss for the female Tigres.

Before the break, Karol Bernal scored the Chivas goal when finishing with a header at 44′, in a free kick taken by Joseline Montoya.

This goal forced the Guadalajara women’s team to go for another goal.

In the second half, at 59′, Jaramillo took a free kick that the rojiblanca striker Alicia Cervantes did not reach with her head.

It seemed that Tigres had the pass until at 86′, Kinberly Guzmán deflected a ball into Jaramillo’s area for Licha, but the central sent her to save to give the pass to the Flock.

The rival will come out of the other Semifinal, where Tuzas beat Rayadas 2-0.

​