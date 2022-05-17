Will Smith would be replaced in Aladdin 2 by this famous actor

Apparently the consequences of the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock continue to affect him, since it has now emerged that he will be replaced in the movie “Aladdin 2”.

At the Oscars last March, the 53-year-old star slapped his colleague after he made fun of his wife Jada Pinkett’s alopecia.

After this episode, Smith was banned for 10 years from any Academy event, including the highest award in Hollywood cinema. Prior to said punishment, the famous resigned from his membership.

Now there is talk that he will lose his role as the Genie of the lamp in the live action of “Aladdin 2” and it is even rumored that they already have his replacement.

Which famous actor would replace Will Smith in Aladdin?

The head of the Radio Formula program “Poza en Formula”, Javier Poza revealed that, according to “a reliable source”, Will Smith would be replaced by Dwayne Johnson.

“A reliable source revealed to international media that Will Smith could be replaced by Dwayne Johnson in his Genie character in the second installment of the movie Aladdin in its live action version,” the entertainment journalist announced.

“So this is yet another project Smith loses after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars last March,” he added.

Last April, Netflix announced that it decided not to continue with the production of the movie “Fast and Losse” that would star Smith, after hitting Rock.

However, he anticipated the scandal of Will Smith the cancellation of the film was seen to come, since David Leitch, who would be the director, resigned from the project to go to another.