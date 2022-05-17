Will Smith would be replaced by this Fast and Furious actor in Aladdin 2 dwayne the rock johnson

Last Sunday, March 27, the 94th edition of the Academy Awards took place from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, during one of the segments, the comedian Chris Rocktook advantage and made several jokes, but there was one in particular, which left the public and all viewers speechless.

Will Smith would be replaced by this Fast and Furious actor in Aladdin 2. / Photo: Getty Images (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

And it is that, the comedian joked with the alopecia that he suffers Jada Pinkett Smithcurrent wife of Will Smithand compared it with G.I. Janethe female character of GI joefor which Smith went up on stage and slapped him, then returned to his place and yelled “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth.”

Oscar 2022: Will Smith fights with Chris Rock in full live broadcast after he made fun of his wife Jada. / Photo: AP

After this incident, opinions were divided on whether the actor’s behavior had been correct and as a consequence, several weeks later it was revealed that Netflix and Sony paused the projects they have with the actor and it was even shared that Smith will not be able to attend the ceremony. of the Oscar Awards for 10 years.

Will Smith could be replaced by this actor in the sequel to Aladdin

But apparently that’s not all, since Will Smith could have lost another big project and it would be the sequel to Aladdin starring Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud, released in 2019 and even. In addition, it was revealed that Disney would already have his replacement.

And it would be the 50-year-old actor, businessman and fighter, Dwayne Douglas Johnson better known as ‘The Rock’, who would give life to the Marvelous Lamp Genie in the second part of Aladdin.

Will Smith would be replaced by this Fast and Furious actor in Aladdin 2. / Photo: Getty Images

It should be noted that they are still rumors and according to various reports, Disney would have contacted Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, but the role he would play has not yet been revealed. On the other hand, Disney He has not commented on the matter after the Will Smith scandal.