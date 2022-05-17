Will Smith: the new fact about the slap to Chris Rock revealed by Denzel Washington | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SHOWS

The 94th edition of the Oscar Awards was marked by Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett’s alopecia. This event went around the world and negatively affected the career of the protagonist of “The Prince of Rap”, who has been away from public opinion since that incident.

MORE INFORMATION: Will Smith’s first appearance after the incident at the 2022 Oscars

Denzel Washington was one of the people who was with Will Smith after the famous incident at the Oscars with comedian Chris Rock and before his award for Best Actor. He approached the 53-year-old actor to calm him down and advise him at the time.

Washington made his initial public comments on the incident, appearing with Pastor TD Jakes at a Leadership Summit in Washington, DC. Although he did not give details, he did reveal a new fact about this incident that negatively affected the life of Smith.

MORE INFORMATION: See how Chris Rock’s first joke about Will Smith’s slap in the face was

Will Smith’s controversial action led him to be banned for the next 10 years from the Oscar Awards (Photo: Reuters)

WHAT DID DENZEL WASHINGTON REALLY DO AFTER SEEING WILL SMITH SLAPPING CHRIS ROCK?

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscar Awards ceremony, Denzel Washington was one of the people who approached the protagonist of “The Fresh Prince of Rap” to calm him down and advise him at that time.

More than a month after the incident, Washington has revealed a new detail about what happened that night that marked a before and after in the life of Will Smith.

As he explained to Deadline, Denzel Washington revealed that they prayed that night. And he added that Tyler Perry also helped: “Fortunately there were people there, not just me but others. Tyler Perry immediately came with me,” he explained.

Actor Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for “King Richard” (Photo: Getty Images)

When asked what specifically they did with Will Smith, the actor also replied: “A few prayers. I don’t want to say what we talked about. But any of us can be in that situation, except by the grace of God.”

Washington channeled the moment of crisis in the wisest way, according to him, turning to God. To resolve Will Smith’s outburst of anger, who had given in to the temptation of hatred and violence, he could only entrust himself to God to restore peace.

The winner of three Golden Globes did it not with superiority but accompanying his partner: “Who are we to condemn?”, he explained to Deadline.

Actress Jada Pinkett disapproves of her husband’s performance at the 2022 Oscars (Photo: Reuters)

He added: “I don’t know all the ins and outs of this situation, but I know that the only solution was prayer. The way I saw it. The way I see it.”

That slap was a setback for Will Smith regarding his relationship with the Hollywood Academy. He also with his wife Jada Pinkett, whom he tried to ‘defend’ from Chris Rock’s joke and with whom he would be going through a difficult time.