Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan will star in the sequel to Soy Leyenda, everything we know

Today, Will Smith is one of the most recognized Hollywood personalities worldwide, since throughout his career he has had memorable films, from a secret agent facing aliens, to the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

Another of the roles is that of Robert Neville, a scientist facing a post-apocalyptic world in search of a cure. Soy Leyenda was released in 2008, and for several years, there was talk that it could have a sequel.

It was not until 15 years later that the site dead line unveiled Warner Bros’ intention to produce a sequel to I Am Legend, including the return of Will Smith.

In addition, the participation of actor Michael B. Jordan within the cast was announced, where together with the original star they will act as producers of the film.

For the screenplay, Oscar-winning writer Oscar Akiva Goldsman, who in 2007 adapted Richard Matheson’s original 1954 play, will return for the sequel.

According to Deadline, all the agreements are closed, except for the director of the film, so a shooting or release date has not been provided.

It should be noted that Francis Lawrence was the one who directed the first part.

Will Smith hinted at the sequel

Before the news was released, actor Will Smith shared on his Instagram a photograph with an abandoned New York City, similar to the scene of the 2007 film. This caused rumors of a tentative sequel to begin.

I Am Legend is a science fiction horror film that takes us along with our protagonist Robert Neville in a post-apocalyptic city of New York almost deserted in the midst of zombies. During its release, the film grossed $585.4 million worldwide.

On the other hand, Will Smith arrives to star in this sequel with a nomination for the next Oscars in the category of Best Actor and Best Film with the King Richard film, the story of Venus and Serena Williams and their rise to the history of tennis. .