Why didn’t anyone from the Kardashian-Jenner family join Kourtney and Travis Barker at their wedding?

The favorite couple of the moment, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, They are finally husband and wife after getting married last Sunday May 15 in a simple wedding which only 2 people came; One detail that caught our attention was that no one from the famous Kardashian-Jenner family accompanied the socialite and the drummer on that important day. Why? were revealed reasons why they were not.

After thrilling the world with their “test” wedding in Las Vegas, Kravis (as the couple is known) celebrated their legal marriage in the Court of Santa Barbara, Californiaplace where they were accompanied only by Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, and the musician’s father, Randy Barkeras announced People.

Related news

The one that they weren’t Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner raised suspicions that they did not agree on the simple way in which the marriage bond was carried out, because they are used to lavish parties with a large number of guests. Travis and Kourtney fans began to speculate as to why there were more bodyguards than guests at the wedding.

Kourtney and Travis wedding. Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

Reveal the reasons why the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were not at the wedding of Kourtney and Travis

After getting married in California, Kourtney and Travis celebrated their love in the company of the musician’s daughter, Alabama Barker, who shared images of the happy newlywed couple on their social networks.

The Members of the Kardashian Jenner clan did not attend the wedding and the reasons for his absence are: Kylie Jenner went to Las Vegas to support Travis Scott in his first live performance after the Astroworld festival tragedy; Kendall Jenner spent the weekend in the company of her boyfriend, Devin Bookerwho played an NBA game.

Unpublished photos of the wedding of Kourtney and Travis. Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

For its part, Kim Kardashian attended her son Saint’s soccer game and that same day, but later, had a talk with California Senator Henry Stern. As to Kris Jenner and Khloe, there is no information about what they did on Kourtney’s wedding day so as not to attend, since they did not even publish on their social networks. Similarly, The children that Kourtney were not part of the celebration either because they were with their father Scott Disick.

The wedding that Kourtney and Travis plan to celebrate in Europe

The couple married on May 15. Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

According to international media, Kourtney and Travis plan to celebrate a big wedding this year, which would take place in Italy. In order to carry it out, it was necessary for the couple known as Kravis were legally married in the United States. In this party the presence of all the family, friends and various celebrities is expected.