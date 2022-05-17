Who bought Adam Levine’s mansion for $51 million?

The singer Adam Levine sells his mansion for 51 million dollars and, according to the portal dirtthe buyer has been Franz von Holzhausen, chief designer and creative director of Tesla.

The property features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a foyer, dining room, a luxury kitchen, a private movie theater, and more. The exterior has, of course, a swimming pool, spa area, terrace, basketball court, and even a chicken coop! The mansion is located in an area of ​​maximum luxury in Los Angeles.

A couple of months ago the house was already for sale for 57 million dollars, but after a price drop, Franz von Holzhausen took over the mansion. In addition to this property in Pacific Palisades, Tesla’s chief designer and creative director has several properties in Malibu.

Levine had bought the mansion in 2018 from the already, separated, couple of actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Levine bought the mansion for $32 million and managed to increase its value exponentially in just four years. What will be your next millionaire price?

Who is Franz von Holzhausen?

This car designer has been in charge of shaping several models of the brand, such as the Tesla Model S, the Tesla Model X, the Tesla Model 3, the Tesla Model Y, the Tesla Roadster 2020, among others. Before coming to Tesla, Franz von Holzhausen had worked for General Motors.

Franz von Holzhausen was born in 1968 in Connecticut, United States, and studied Industrial Design at Syracuse University, New York, between 1986 and 1988. He finally graduated years later from the Art Center College of Design.