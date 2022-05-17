where to find them and what you can make with them

Diamond is the most coveted and well-known material in all of Minecraft. Unlike wood, rock, iron and gold, diamonds are difficult to find. Of course, they represent a giant step in the evolution of your armor, weapons Y tools. Here’s everything you need to know to become the ultimate warrior/miner.

Diamonds in Minecraft: the almost definitive ore

The diamond is one of the most coveted minerals of Minecraft because it is ideal for creating equipment such as weapons, armor and tools. Diamond objects have a durability above any material common as iron and gold. Unlike the latter, it has a very high rarityso it requires a lot more exploration of the underground worlds to find them.





The first thing you should do is make a good collection of iron spikes. The best way to obtain diamond is by mining it in caves and mines, that is: the underground world. The recommended height is between Y=2-16.

Don’t despair. Your ratio of apparition is 0.085% approx. Something that many veterans recommend is to apply the Fortuna enchantment to your pickaxes to get more diamonds per broken block.

Once you get diamond ores, you have to go to the furnace to melt it with any fuel and get diamonds. These last ones are the really important ones to make objects. The most prominent are the diamond block (x9 diamonds), the enchantment table (x4 Obsidian, x2 Diamond and x1 Book) and a record player (x1 diamond and x1 wood). The most important thing is your equipment: tools, weapons and armor.

