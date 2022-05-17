When is it and how to follow Cannes Film Festival

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival celebrates his 75th edition that will run from Tuesday 17 to Saturday 28 May. The arrival of the great film Festival French offers a poster that starts with 18 films in competition. In addition, extra additions could still be admitted until the arrival of the day of its celebration, which begins on the aforementioned Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The Cannes Film Festival, surely the most important independent art film competition, is back with a bang after the complications derived from the pandemic, which led to its cancellation two years ago, in 2020. Last year it prevented it from being held in mid-summer . Therefore, in this year 2022 it will be the first time to be celebrated in all its splendor since 2019.

Thus, the Festival presents an extremely varied poster. One of the films that sounds with more force is the ‘Elvis’ by Australian director Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, Romeo and Juliet). will also be issued sequel ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ with the iconic Tom Cruise.

the cannes festival It is one of the most recognized events in the film industry. Other great names comparable to the great festival are those of Berlin, Mar de Plata, Venice and San Sebastian. The contest is accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations and is distinguished by being a boost for films with a more independent presence. It is celebrated in the tourist city of the French Riviera, Cannesfor 75 years, so this anniversary and the two years conditioned by the coronavirus pandemic give this edition a very special atmosphere.

The festival lasts a total of 11 days and takes place at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes. It is a modern venue in front of which some of the most relevant personalities of the current film industry parade on the red carpet. The actor Forest Whitaker will be honored with the “Palma d’Or” in honor of his career in this 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Among the films nominated in this Cannes Film Festival 2022 edition is found the director james gray (Armageddon Time), which offers a period drama starring Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong. In addition to the aforementioned and expected ‘biopic’ of the American singer Elvis Presleymade by the Australian filmmaker, Baz Luhrmann.

When is the 2022 Cannes Film Festival held?

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 17 to 28, 2022.

How to follow the Cannes Film Festival 2022?

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival it can be followed in the best way on its website https://www.festival-cannes.com/es/. You can also follow all the news about the contest through the “Another World” section through the Mundo Deportivo website.