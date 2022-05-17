What We Know About Future Star Wars Projects!

Kathleen Kennedy gave more details about future Star Wars projects being prepared by Lucasfilm

the universe of starwars continues to expand thanks to the shows of Disney+, and although they wanted to give us a break from the cinematic universe after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkerthe plans of lucasfilm they seem to start to take more shape.

In an interview for Vanity Fair, Kathleen Kennedy spoke a little about the projects they are preparing Jon Watts and Ryan Johnson in addition to confirming a map of premieres for the Star Wars shows. Here we tell you the most important details!

Kevin Feige will not touch the original saga!

In 2019, it was announced that Kevin Feig I was preparing a Star Wars movie. The world erupted in debates about what could it be about or what that would mean for Kathleen Kennedy. Nothing else was known until it was learned that Michael Waldron, the screenwriters behind the stories of Loki and Multiverse of Madness, I would also work on the story.

A few days ago, Waldron confirmed in an interview for Variety That the movie It would not be a sequel, spin-off or anything like that, and that he was grateful “freedom” that it gave him.

The star wars sequels, like the George Lucas prequels, sought to tie into the films of the past. However, thanks to Waldron’s words we can expect the film to introduce us to a whole new part of the universe with characters never seen before.

While it has yet to be revealed where Waldron and Feige’s new movie will sit in the Star Wars timeline, the distance from the Skywalkers story may allow Disney to explore the full breadth of the universe and make your story reach new fans.

The Rian Johnson Trilogy is no longer a priority!

In other Star Wars-related news, the head of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, confirmed that the Rian Johnson trilogy will be delayed. This is because the commitments that the filmmaker has with Netflix for the aftermath of Knives Out apparently they are consuming a lot of your time.

“Rian has been incredibly busy with Knives Out and the deal he did with Netflix for multiple movies.” kathleen kennedy

The movie of Star Wars: The Last Jedi de Johnson was a box office success but caused great controversies among the fans of the saga of starwars, so it was thought that the project had been canceled. However, it looks like we’ll just have to wait. long time to see what the controversial filmmaker has planned.

The Jon Watts Star Wars Show!

In the report of Vanity Fair also presented a little of what we can expect from the new show prepared by Jon Watts for Disney+. Although the plot is still a secret, it is now known that the show takes place after the events of ‘Return of the Jedi’ and follows the fall of the Empire as well as the history ofThe Mandalorian‘.

Vanity Fair also reported that the show is being developed under the code name Grammar Rodeo a reference to an episode of ‘The Simpson’ where Bart and his companions steal a car and escape by making the excuse that they are going to a grammar rodeo.

He also reported that they are currently looking for four children between the ages of 11 and 12, although he did not specify the type of role they will have. What we do know is that it will have a Steven Spielberg vibe, since they describe her as a “Galactic take on Amblin’s coming-of-age movies of the ’80s.”

The confirmation of the Watts series is linked to the last month’s news where it is revealed that the director left his cinematographic duty in the “Fantastic Four” tape.

When will the new shows arrive?

In the Vanity Fair article, Lucasfilm also confirmed the plan they have for premiering the Star Wars shows they have on the horizon. After the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be followed by the show Diego Luna, Andor, which will be released sometime in the summer of this year.

The Mandalorian season 3 we can expect it at the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023 and Ahsoka, which has just started its filming process, is planned to be released at some point in 2023. Finally, Kennedy said that The Acolyte will have to “wait for the future” just like the new Jon Watts show.