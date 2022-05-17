what is it, when does it start, offers and payment methods

From May 23 to 31, the ninth edition of the Hot Sale in which hundreds of brands, products and services will participate in one of the most important days of online sales, in which great discounts will be offered. You can find offers of up to 55% discount to pay in 36 months without interest.

During the nine days of the conference you will be able to find great Promotions and discounts in products and services of all kinds, such as telephony, appliances, fashion stores, furniture stores, supermarkets, bookstores and even trips.

The purpose of Hot Sale is to encourage online shopping making use of different channels and forms of payment such as debit cards, bank cards and/or digital banks such as PayPal Y Payment Marketamong other.

This 2022 the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) will carry out the ninth edition of this online sales initiative, which according to AMVO reported, in 2021 the Hot Sale reached sales of 18 thousand 557 million pesos, which represented an increase of 15 percent compared to the 2020 edition.

What are the categories in which there will be offers in the Hot Sale?

Based on the Hot Sale 2022 website, consumers will find different offers in the following categories:

Travels

Beauty

Clothes and shoes

Furniture and home

automotive

Sports

electronics and technology

Food and drinks

Pets

Financial services

bookstores

pharmaceutical and

Stationery, among others

In its ninth edition, the Hot Salewill have the participation of more than 600 brands that will offer their products and services with offers and discounts.

Among the most prominent are:

Coppel, Paypal, Adidas, Under Armor, Nike, The Home DepotXiaomi, Samsung, American Eagle, Sam’s Club, Sears, WalmartSavings Pharmacies, Rayban, Electra, Dico, Petco, Costco, Aeroméxico, Oxxo, Gandhi Bookstores, Ebay, Smart Fit, Suburbia and Liverpoolamong others that you can consult here.

What are online purchases or e-commerce?

In recent years, the numbers of e-commerce in Mexico have been increasing, as has the online behavior of consumers, says AMVO.

Likewise, Mexico has become the second largest e-commerce market in Latin America, below Brazil.

The foregoing explains the importance of the e-commerce such as the Hot Sale, which in 2021 reached sales of 18 thousand 557 million pesos, which represented an increase of 15 percent compared to the 2020 edition.

Are there advantages to buying online?

The electronic commerce It has been around for a long time, however, in recent years it has gained strength.

The fact of spending more and more time connected to our devices leads people to make decisions to take advantage of this accessibility to buy through the Internet.

Figures from the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), indicate that 86 percent of people who have bought online are satisfied with their experience.

The AMVO also adds that they are just as satisfied as buying in a physical store.

There are several good reasons to to buy online, as it is a growing trend, that you can buy practically anything through this means; It is also very safe, as long as you access the official means of businesses and the digital banking of your banking institution.

Also, through online shopping you can buy from wherever you are and shop your way, without having to stand in line, get stuck in traffic and expose yourself to crime on the streets of your city.

What forms of payment are accepted in the Hot Sale?

With the rise of online commerce, more and more payment methods such as Mercado Pago (by Mercado Libre) and Paypal have been normalized, payment systems that protect your bank information from being susceptible to theft and/or cloning, so fraud decreases.

Not so, you can also pay for your purchases through KueskiPay, bank cards from BBVA, HSBC, Scotiabank, Banco Azteca, Santander, Banorte, among others, or through Rappicard, ConnecktaMercado Shops, Open Pay, Nano Pay, among others.

