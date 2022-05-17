what happened on may 17

1863. It is published in Vigo Galician songs, a book of poems of a 26-year-old writer, born in Santiago de Compostela. All the poems are written in Galician language . Its author is called Rosalia de Castrowho will live until 1885, when at the age of 48 he dies of cancer in the town of Census. The influence of Galician songs makes May 17 the Galician Literature Day and holiday throughout Galicia.

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

1866. Born the french composer Erik Satie. He dabbled in impressionism and minimalism. He left a hundred works. Of particular note is his production for piano by him, which includes the Bureaucratic Sonatina, the Gnossians Y the three gymnopedies. Before his death, in 1925, he published his memoirs under the unsurpassed title: Memoirs of an amnesiac.

1936. Born the actor and director Dennis Hopper. He began his career as a young man and was seen in two of the three movies of James Dean: Rebel Without a Cause Y Giant. She later appeared in Kathy Elder’s children Y The Legend of the Untamed. In 1969 she wrote, directed, and starred (along with Peter Fonda Y Jack Nicholson) one of the main films of the 1960s counterculture: Easy Riderknown in Spanish as I look for my destiny. He was a candidate for Oscar for the script of that tape. In 1986 he aspired to the Oscar as supporting actor for hossiers. That same year he was the villain of blue velvet. In 1994 he was seen in the box office hit Maximum speed. He was also a photographer. He passed away in 2010.

1953. Luca Prodán born in Rome. The study in Scotlandbefore reaching the Argentinawhere he formed Sumo. with that band renewed the Argentine rock scene in the 80s . He died of cardiac arrest, as a result of liver cirrhosis, on December 22, 1987. He was buried in the cemetery of Avellaneda.

1980. Enter the scene luminous path in Peru. The Maoist guerrilla appears in society the eve of the elections that return democracy to the country after twelve years of military dictatorship. Peruvians consecrate president to Fernando Belaunde Terry on May 18; The day before, a group of Shining Path members burned ballot boxes and ballot papers in the town of Chuchi. Its members are arrested and you can vote normally. However, it is the beginning of the insurgency, which will lead to years of violence. luminous path will come to control large rural areas. Their action generates state violence against peasants. The group was dismantled as of 1992, when its leader was captured, Abimael Guzman.

1990. The World Health Organization eliminates homosexuality from its list of psychiatric ailments . In this way, the body stops considering gays sick, something stipulated since its creation in 1948. Gone and in the repudiation are the use of hormonal therapies and electroshocks to try to “cure” homosexuals. The date is remembered every year as International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

2009. Died in Montevideo the uruguayan writer Mario Benedetti. She was 88 years old. She was born in Step of the Bulls in 1920. Author of storybooks such as Montevideonspublished, among other novels, Truce Y thanks for the fire (both made into movies by Sergio Renan). His extensive poetic work includes the three volumes of Inventory, burn the ships, The house and the brick, haiku corner Y Self-defense. Joan Manuel Serrat set his poems to music The south also exists. He received the Queen Sofia Prize for Ibero-American Poetry in 1999.

2013. Jorge Rafael Videla He died at the age of 87 in the prison of Mark Peacewhere he fulfilled life imprisonment for crimes against humanity committed during the dictatorship he led. Born in Mercedes In 1925, he became head of the Army in 1975. On March 24, 1976, he led the military coup against Isabel Peron. your regimen perpetrated massive human rights violations . He left power in 1981. Prosecuted by decree 158 of Raul Alfonsinsat in the dock at the historic trial of the boards carried out in 1985. The Justice sentenced him to life and Carlos Menem he pardoned him in 1990. Despite this, eight years later, he was arrested for stealing babies. The pardons were later rescinded. He went to a common prison with the conviction received in 2010 for crimes committed in Cordovato which was added in 2012 another conviction for theft of babies.

Furthermore, it is the Navy Day; the world hypertension day; and the World Telecommunications and Information Society Day.