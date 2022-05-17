Well-being: Follow these tips to contribute to mental health care in your day to day

The mental health It is an issue that affects various areas of people’s lives; in fact, depressive and anxious symptoms are more frequent than they seem: according to a study carried out by the Chilean Security Association in conjunction with the Catholic University of Chile between 2020 and 2021, 44% of respondents feel more overwhelmed than usual the 27th% feel less happy.

“Faced with this scenario, we have to take action to reverse the anxiety, stress and affected mental health of Chileans. It is important to give ourselves the time to disconnect from social networks and the factors that cause us stress; It is time to exercise and rest”says Cristian Vargas, Youtopia Club Manager.

Wellness as a great ally

One way to prioritize personal well-being is through wellness, “a lifestyle that seeks to achieve a state of comprehensive health, that is, to be well physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually. It is a way of living aware that life is one”adds Vargas.

“There are small actions that can be incorporated into our routine to help us improve mental health”, comment. Next, the professional provides recommendations to incorporate wellness into daily life:

Tips to contribute to mental health care on a daily basis



Get enough rest to recover energy and start a new day

Take active breaks

Start meditating for half an hour in the morning or at night

When bedtime approaches, dim the lights in your bedroom and turn off the screens.

Lavender and chamomile essences are sleep inducers. You can put a diffuser in your bedroom and activate it before you sleep.

Perform facial massages periodically, as they help reduce stress and help you disconnect from routine and worries

Take care of your diet! Eat fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds.



“The call of is to rediscover oneself within the chaos of everyday life. It is essential to be well physically, spiritually and mentally and to achieve this, wellness is a great ally”he concludes.