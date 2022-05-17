Welcome to the new era in diabetes with #APGRADE

Xarelto stands out for its versatility and offers protection in different vascular territories beyond stroke, covering a wide spectrum of cardiovascular disease, with 10 currently approved indications.

In data extracted from recent EMIR studycarried out in Spanish patients with atrial fibrillation treated with the drug, there have been low rates of stroke and bleeding, as well as major cardiovascular events, one of the great current challenges in the management of atrial fibrillation, and mortality. Furthermore, in patients with atrial fibrillation treated with long-term rivaroxaban, no decrease in renal function was observed, and even a slight improvement was noted in patients with renal insufficiency. These results reinforce the idea that rivaroxaban may be a safe option even in patients with kidney failure.

“The results of the EMIR study support the recommendation of Rivaroxaban as one of the oral anticoagulants of first choice in patients with atrial fibrillation and kidney disease, not only for its efficacy and safety, but also for its non-negative impact on long-term kidney function” pointed out Dr. Alejandro I. Pérez Cabeza, Heart Failure and Familial Heart Disease Unit, Hospital Virgen de la Victoria (Málaga), and Chairman of the SAC’s AF Working Group.

10 years preventing stroke in Spain

“The authorization of direct-acting oral anticoagulants (DOACs), such as Xarelto, in Spain represented a qualitative leap in the management of stroke prevention in the context of non-valvular atrial fibrillation. This treatment constituted a new paradigm for anticoagulation, with advantages for both the patient and the health professionals, eliminating the need for regular monitoring and anticoagulation instability. There are many works, including a large number of real-life studies, which demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Xarelto for the treatment of all the indications in which it is approved”, commented Guido Senatore, Medical Director of Bayer. “Bayer’s commitment to the treatment of cardiovascular diseases is historic, and it is also far-sighted. A new generation anticoagulant procedure, an FXIa inhibitor, is currently being studied and has shown positive results in a phase IIb study on its safety in patients with atrial fibrillation”.

For Bernardo Kanahuati, CEO of Bayer for Spain and Portugal “it is a drug that has changed the lives of many people. Do not forget that stroke is the second leading cause of death worldwide and, in Spain, it is the leading cause of death in women and the second in men. We are talking about a drug with unique potential that, in addition, over the years has demonstrated its efficacy and safety, especially in high-risk populations, such as the elderly, patients with chronic kidney disease, patients with diabetes or those with a active cancer,” he says.

In addition, within the framework of this anniversary, Bayer has announced a donation of 4,000 euros to the “Pedelea contra el Ictus” initiative of the Alberto Contador and Freno al Ictus foundations. “Pedalea contra el Ictus” allocates all its profits to help those affected by this problem, through final inclusion projects that allow their social reintegration, as well as to support research and dissemination projects that prevent stroke cases from continuing to grow and spread. treat correctly.

About rivaroxaban (Xarelto)

Rivaroxaban is the most widely indicated non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant (NOAC) worldwide, marketed under the name Xarelto. This medicine is approved for more venous and arterial thromboembolic disorders than any other of the new generation oral anticoagulants.

Xarelto is authorized in more than 130 countries, although the approved label, including the number of indications, may differ from country to country. Since its launch in 2008, more than 100 million patients have been treated.

About Bayer

Bayer is a multinational company with core competencies in the areas of life sciences related to health and food. With its products and services, the company wants to be useful to humanity by helping to find solutions to the great challenges posed by the aging and constant growth of the world population. At the same time, the Group aspires to increase its profitability and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer adheres to the principles of sustainable development, and its brands are synonymous with trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. For more information, visit the website www.bayer.com

