We raffle 4 double tickets to attend the premiere of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, in Madrid – Teller Report

The third installment of the franchise starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas opens exclusively in theaters on June 9.

The “adorable” dinosaurs from Jurassic World will invade movie theaters again on June 9. This is the date chosen by Universal Pictures Spain to premiere the third installment of the franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, on the big screen. Once again, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard lead the cast of the film directed by Colin Trevorrow, which has also featured Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neil, the unforgettable protagonists of Jurassic Park.





If you want to be one of the first to enjoy this new Jurassic adventure, at SensaCine we offer you the opportunity to win one of the four tickets that we raffle to attend the premiere of the film in Madrid. The appointment will be next June 1 at Callao Cinemas (Plaza del Callao, 3 Madrid). Doors open: 8:30 p.m. Beginning of the projection 21 h. Read on to find out how to participate!

The epic finale to the Jurassic era hits theaters on June 9 as two generations come together for the first time in this daring and amazing new adventure that will span the globe. The plot begins four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Dinosaurs now roam freely around the planet living together and hunting human beings.

This fragile balance will change the future and decide, once and for all, whether human beings will remain the top predator on a planet shared by the most fearsome animals in creation.

To participate in the contest, you just have to follow the steps that we indicate under these lines and answer the question what we do to you Luck!

1) ENTER YOUR DATA BELOW TO ACCESS THE DRAW AND ANSWER THE QUESTION YOU WILL SEE UNDER THESE LINES.

2) SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER AND FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM (IT IS ESSENTIAL).

If you have problems entering the form you can access through this link.

Charge…

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter