Vin Diesel will return in the new chapter. Here is the artwork that portrays his character

The news on Riddick: Furya, the fourth installment of the film series that began in 2000, are still very few. The film is still in the early stages of production. This did not stop Vin Diesel, interpreter of Richard B. Riddick and protagonist of the saga, from sharing some interesting images. Through his Instagram profile, Diesel showed the world a portion of “Storyboard” preparation for the film that portrays the character he plays.

Riddick 4 has been rumored for 7 years now. In fact, as early as 2015, Diesel claimed to be in talks with Universal Studios for the production of a fourth film. A very long negotiation phase that further slowed down the work. The script of the film was only completed in the summer of 2021 and, subsequently, again through Vin Diesel, we learned that filming would begin soon in Australia. Then the news about the film continued to go under the radar, at least until now.

It must be said that, for the moment, Diesel has a lot to do with it. The actor is busy with the last chapters of The Fast Saga. The 10th film in the franchise is having several problems. Last, in chronological order, the abandonment of director Justin Lin who, in a subsequent interview, would have confessed that his farewell is due to friction precisely with the interpreter of Dominc Toretto. In the same film, the tenth chapter of the saga (which will be divided into two parts to conclude the series) has welcomed Jason Momoa in the role of antagonist.

Difficult to speculate when we will be able to return to the cinema for Riddick: Furya. The last film in the series, Rule the Dark, dates back to 2013. Directing will return David Twohy.

The three films in the series are Pitch Black (2000), The Chronicles of Riddick (2004), Riddick: Rule the Dark (2013). The third film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. All are on-demand on Google Play, Rakuten, Chili, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes.

What do you think of Riddick? Is it a film series to your taste?

Source: Instagram