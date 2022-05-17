Vin Diesel will act in Rome but the citizens do not take it well

If Rome doesn’t go to Vin Diesel, Vin Diesel blocks Rome. Ah no, maybe that famous saying wasn’t like that. Be that as it may, the Capital will be occupied by set of the 10th film in the Fast & Furious saga. The Roman roads will be occupied by racing cars and special effects, from the Imperial Forums to Castel Sant’Angelo, passing through Lungotevere Aventino, via del Teatro Marcello, via Veneto and via dei Coronari. The citizens, however, did not take it well …

Fast & Furious: the protests of the Romans

Starting from Silvano Curciothe president of the SOS committee via dei Coronari and surroundings, who reiterated: “Only in this little one handkerchief of the city they banned 15 roads from parking and traffic for two days. At this point we are besieged: it is unacceptable for the city to come sold off to movie houses debasing our historic center even more ”.

Not only that, because the filming will also come in via Cristoforo Colombo and in avenue of the Baths of Caracallawhere they have already been prepared detours and road closures with the security officers in charge of preventing unpublished images from leaking.

They will then move on to Castelli Romani: on 16 and 17 May they will take to the streets of Genzano. The entire cast, consisting of Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Charlize Theron will stay at the Castelli for the entire duration of the Italian shoot. The film is scheduled for release on May 19, 2023 and will be directed by Louis Leterrierreplacing Justin Lin.

Returning to the protests of the Romans, L’Councilor for the Environment of the municipality I Stefano Marin he expressed: “Filming is welcome but the system must be rethought”. The municipal councilor dem Yuri Trombetti communicated: “I’ll be presenting one soon deliberates in the Capitol: either the film houses begin to pay the tax on the occupation of public land, or they collaborate in urban redevelopment, financing the furnishing of streets and squares. I don’t think it’s a problem for them ”. And finally Curcio reiterated: “It is not possible that Rome will continue to be hostage of productions who do not pay a euro into the municipal coffers, all this to the detriment of citizens “.