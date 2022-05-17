Vin Diesel shows a preview storyboard

On Riddick 4 there is no precise timing yet, but Vin Diesel and director David Twohy are still working on it. Vin shared a storyboard page on Instagram.

Riddick 4tentatively titled Furya, is a project still alive? Apparently yes, why Vin Diesel shared on Instagram the page of a storyboard which was sent to him directly by David Twohy, director and creator of the saga. Show Riddick in spacesuit, with a voiceover of his that says: “As I said: unusual things.” What’s going on off screen? What is Richard looking at?

Read also

Fast & Furious 10, Vin Diesel due to director’s departure? Louis Leterrier likely substitute

Riddick 4 Furya, the future of the saga according to Vin Diesel and David Twohy

It’s been several years that Vin Diesel and the director / screenwriter David Twohy they discussed Riddick 4: we began to talk about it already in the aftermath of the third chapter Riddick (2013), precisely in 2014, when the almost 100 million dollars of proceeds (against a cost of 40) were judged sufficient by the Universal to continue the discussion. Between slowness, pandemic and the need to carry on the battleship Fast & Furiousthe pre-production was quite slow: in 2019 we learned that the provisional subtitle of the film is Furyaand at the end of 2021 it seems that the processing has finally been accelerated.

Unlike the adventures of Dominic Torettothe Riddick saga has always traveled on relatively smaller budgets, ever since his debut with Pitch Black in 2000 (cost 23 million, collection 53), with the sole exception of the second chapter The Chronicles of Riddick (2004), a 120 million budget flop and a little less in the box office. The ski soul-fi series B it’s the one that best fits the atmosphere Twohy created, and we assume Universal agrees. Between films, animation, video games and comics, Richard B. Riddick remained alive in the collective imagination: another round of the carousel is legitimate.