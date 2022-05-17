Viggo Mortensen admits he didn’t pay attention to the ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel

But Viggo Mortensen, who played one of the main characters in the trilogy of The Lord of the ringsdoes not worry him in the least, as he has advanced in an interview with THR, on the occasion of his arrival in Cannes, to defend crimes of the futurehis new collaboration with David Cronenberg. It seems like he hasn’t been paying much attention to the big-budget series that takes place in Middle-earth even though the ancestors of Aragorn, his character, will appear.

In fact, he does not know very well what the journalist who asks him about the question is referring to. “What’s that? What about TV? Is it with Apple, or something like that?” asks Viggo Mortensen.

“Yes, I will see it. But do you know what source material they are using? What were they allowed to wear?” Viggo Mortensen replies when told what it consists of.

However, Viggo Mortensen acknowledges that he carries the original trilogy of The Lord of the rings in the heart. “I meet people who have seen the movies many times and young children who have seen them for the first time. I’ve sat with kids watching those movies for the first time, and it’s so much fun. And I made quite a few friends from that experience, and I keep in touch with quite a few of them.”

