Video Goal Darmian Cagliari – Inter 1 – 3 as Cristiano Ronaldo in Samp – Juve (On Tuesday 17 May 2022) In the match of the 37th day of Serie A, theInter exceeds by 3 – 1 the Cagliari thanks to the networks of Darmian and Lautaro martinez (brace). In some ways, the winger’s goal is reminiscent of … Read on video.gazzetta

Video Goal Darmian Cagliari – Inter 1 – 3 as Cristiano Ronaldo in Samp – Juve Just the goals from the outside in some ways recalls that of Cristiano Ronaldo against Sampdoria. Watch the video

Video Empoli – Salernitana: Vicar and the impossible double save on Bonazzoli In goals Cutrone and Bonazzoli. The protagonist, however, above all the Tuscan goalkeeper Vicario, author of a series of miraculous saves. Watch the video of his interventions

Juventus-Lazio: videos, goals and highlights Sky Sports Juventus 2-2 Lazio: highlights, video goals and report cards JMania Serie A, highlights Juventus-Lazio: goals and match highlights – VIDEO CalcioToday.it HIGHLIGHTS AND GOALS JUVENTUS-LAZIO 2-2 VIDEO goals VLAHOVIC and Morata SPORTFACE.IT Video Goal Highlights Juventus-Lazio 2-2: Summary 16-5-2022 StadioSport.it Balotelli star performer, anthology goal and kung-fu shot: only bad luck stops him Mario Balotelli absolute protagonist of the match between Adana and Galatasaray: an anthology goal, a special celebration and a lot …

Juventus-Lazio 2-2, Augusto Sciscione goes crazy on Milinkovic’s goal! – VIDEO Counterattack at the last minute of recovery for Lazio, on Perin’s rebuff there is Milinkovic-Savic who from the right from a very angled position slips the Lazio equal’s net. It ends at the Stadium …



















