Vans Slip On: why they cost what they cost

We could talk a lot about the Vans Slip On like the new favorite sneakers of celebrities. More than new, ‘new’. Yes, in quotes. After all, even those who are not immersed in the world sneakers They know that it is a classic in the history of sports. However, it is true that we have observed in recent months a certain gravitation star system towards this silhouette that breaks with the common through the absence of cords.

And who is part of this fan summit? A clue: in the top three there is a Spanish and two North American artists who generate clamor wherever they appear. On one side is Manu Riosthe influencer Spaniard with the most Instagram followers converted into an actor thanks to Elite Y the age of anger, who wore them last November with the black and white Checkerboeard print, its most popular version. On the other hand is ASAP Rocky, who in December showed off his own collaboration with Vans, the ASAP Worldwide Classic Slip-On. he is also Nick Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas Brothers, who was ahead of Ríos with other Checkerboard. The best? All of them they cost less than 75 euros.

Vans Slip-On Shoes

A classic from the Californian brand in what is its most popular print, the Checkerboard. Indispensable both on the skate park and on the asphalt.

The list does not end here, however, because this clan also includes Justin Bieber, Zac Efron, Miguel and David Beckham. The fever is real. The reason? As with so many other models, the Vans Slip-On are a glory of the past still in force in the present that, without much juggling, have managed to remain in industry sneakers constantly boiling. Hence, in the midst of all the noise generated by new releases, some tremendously mediatic; this slip-on silhouette remains considerate an must have to guard

Chronicle of some skate shoes that succeeded in the cinema or how the Vans Slip-On reached the top of sneaker success

By the time Vans Slip-Ons first hit the market in the late ’70s, Paul Van Doren’s brand had already released three unbeatable hits: the Authentic, its first reference; the Ages; an upgraded version of the Authentic with a padded ankle; and the Old Skool, a model characterized by its jazz stripes that saw the light a few months before the Slip-On. The pressure to continue the success was there and it was impossible to ignore.