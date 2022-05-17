Valerie Bertinelli officially ends her 10-year marriage with Tom Vitale

Ads

Valerie Bertinelli has officially ended her 10 years of marriage with Tom Vitale.

The Food Network host, 62, signed on Thursday on the dotted line, effectively ending the couple’s ill-fated union, according to People.

Bertinelli presented the amended petition to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Divorce papers obtained by People show that Vitale and Bertinelli have been separated since December 2019 and have no children together.

The documents also confirm that the couple has a prenup that “is in full force and effect and fully binding on the parties,” according to the outlet.

Bertinelli met financial planner and entrepreneur Vitale – also CEO of the e-commerce company Veebow – in 2004 and got engaged in March 2010.

The couple married in January 2011. After a decade together, the host of “Valerie’s Home Cooking” filed for legal separation from Vitale in November.

The “Hot in Cleveland” actress shared a video on Instagram on Monday, in which she replied to a fan who told her she looks sad.

“I’m just having a bad day,” he said in the clip. “But you know what? Sometimes we have bad days and then we get over them. And then there’s a good day. So, I can’t wait for the good day to come ”.

Bertinelli had previously been married to rock legend Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. In October, the legendary rocker died of cancer at the age of 65.

Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale attend a premiere in New York City in 2011.ST / Splash News

The couple had a son together, son Wolf, who is now 31 years old. Vitale had four of his children from a previous marriage.

“It’s not easy,” Bertinelli told AARP Magazine in 2010, speaking of their mixed lifestyle. “I can’t wait to be an empty nester.”

