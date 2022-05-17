‘Val’ – May 20 premiere on Filmin









‘Val’ is a documentary that covers the actor’s life ValKilmer, movie star and an icon of the 80s and 90s thanks to films like ‘Top Gun’, ‘The Doors’, ‘Batman Forever’ or ‘Heat’.

It does so through a unique material: hundreds of hours of home footage that Kilmer himself has recorded throughout his life, and in which we can see the artistic efforts of a lifetime, his relationship with his relatives, the tragic death of his little brother Wesley in 1977, and his relentless search for the truth through the art of performance.

About the documentary

While preparing rehearsals for a Mark Twain play that he is directing and performing, Kilmer is diagnosed with a throat cancer, which despite currently being in remission, has forced him to undergo a tracheotomy which has affected his ability to speak. In the movie, the actor reflect on your illness and how life has changed. But it is only one more episode of a fascinating life, illustrated with unpublished images taken by its protagonist, in what is a privileged access and unusual to the intimacy of an artist.

Direction: Ting Poo and Leo Scott.

Year: United States, 2021.

Distribution: al Kilmer, Jack Kilmer, Mercedes Kilmer, Joanne Whalley, Kevin Bacon, Marlon Brando, Jim Carrey, Cher, Tom Cruise, Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr., Nicole Kidman, Al Pacino, Sean Penn, among others.

Production: Ting Poo and Leo Scott.

Distribution: Filmin and Elastica Films.

Premiere: May 20, 2022.

