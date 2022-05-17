chanell Y Camila Hair They are two artists born in Cuba who these days are starring in moments for history. The former came in third place at the Eurovision Song Contest with an explosive and brilliant performance with which he won over the public. And the second, will be in charge of acting at the ceremony prior to the Champions League final next May 28 in Paris (France).

That it is precisely two Cuban women who shine in these two important events in Europe is a fact that the Cuban singer has celebrated Yotuel Romerowho dedicated a beautiful message to both of them on their social networks.

“Two of the most important events of the year are celebrated in Europe, Eurovision and the final of the Champions League, both have something in common: two Cuban women leading with their art,” the interpreter of “Patria y Vida” begins in an Instagram post, in which she posted two photos, one of Chanel and one of Camila Cabello.

“Two women with a common reality and that is that despite being born in Cuba and having an impressive talent, they had to emigrate as children to achieve their dreams. Today, embraced by countries that adopted them and gave them a home, they succeed in the world Yotuel continues.

“I observe them from the admiration of how such a small island can be the result of so much music, but also with the pain that Cuba does not talk about them because they are the symbol of what they do not want to show. The one who goes out to look for a dream because inside there is a ceiling that does not let you raise your head or breathe,” adds the singer in the message, in which he refers to the song “Lola”, his collaboration with Camila Cabello, in which he talks precisely about this topic.

“So says the song ‘Lola’ that I did with Camila Cabello and Beatriz Luengo for their new album and that leaves reality embodied in blood for all of us. Good luck to the two warriors. Homeland and Life. Prosperous Cuba,” he said to conclude.

Here we leave you the performance of Chanel in Eurovision:

