Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s rock and roll wedding album

They met at a dinner with friends (actress Jennifer Lawrence was among them) and they were immediately likeable. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkershe the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, he historic drummer of the band Blink 182, they started dating as friends. Then, last year, the spark of passion ignited.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Deeply in love and always together, the two have burned each stage (to the delight of fans of the promptly renamed couple The Kravis). Last fall tattooed Travis Barker got down on his knees and asked for her in marriage in the most classic of ways. In April of this year, immediately after the Grammy’s soirée, a very American wedding ceremony was organized in a super-budgeted chapel in Las Vegas (complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator among those present). And now the official and legal wedding at a city hall in Santa Barbara, California.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

She in a short white dress with a veil and black shoes with maxi heels, he in a total black tuxedo and the inevitable sunglasses, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian form a super sexy couple with a rebellious charm. Here are some of the photographs from the wedding. Ah, and it is suspected that the two are already planning a third wedding, this time in Italy (where last summer they gave paparazzi photos of hot kisses at sunset).

Photo: Julia Kulik via @kourtneykardash

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, wedding (bis) in Santa Barbara

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: 5 curiosities about the newlyweds