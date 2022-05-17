Transfer market Rome, Cristiano Ronaldo bomb for Mourinho

Transfer market Rome, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mourinho bomb involved. The latest updates from Spain.

Since last year, and exactly from José’s announcement, we have become accustomed to the big names approached by the Giallorossi team, thanks to the importance of the new coach hired by the team. Friedkin for the next three years. Many, for example, will not have forgotten the many foreign rumors about Mou’s hypothetical phone calls to great players to persuade them to join the Capitoline cause.

Just think of the Sergio Ramos smash last June and the many other rumors then promptly denied by the Portuguese at the first useful opportunity. The nobility of the profile sitting on the bench has, however, in recent months led to risk combinations that in the past would have seemed nothing short of crazy.

Not a few, for example, will remember the foreign rumors about the possibility of seeing, this time in the shadow of the Colosseum, a reunion between Cristiano Ronaldo and the coach who had already coached him at the time of Real Madrid. “Fantasies that fly free” would say a certain Vasco Rossi but which several times have been accepted without ever losing that bit of hope allowed, we repeat, by that great ace up his sleeve that Rome, unlike other years, he can boast. What is certain, to date, is that a CR7-style operation would be complicated to say the least for the company Friedkinalways eager to work in order to improve the squad intelligently and in a sustainable way.

Rome transfer market, Mourinho-Ronaldo reunification at Newcastle

However, this does not erase the rumors about the possibility of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo close his career under the aegis of his compatriot José. To report it is the Don Balon who in these hours has ridden the news released in recent days and related to the will of the Newcastle to try to sign the current Giallorossi coach in view of the next championship.

According to the Spanish portal, the new and very rich property intends to catalyze a project aimed at launching the Magpies in the elite of English and continental football, taking it to the highest levels of the first Premier teams. The same source observes how they want to try to convince Mourinho not only with a very important engagement but by favoring the landing among the Magpies of the many times nominated ex Juventus champion.

The faculties of the Qatari fund make this scenario not utopian, at least from a financial point of view. However, it is right to believe in the great professionalism and ethics of the coach that he has recently declared that he does not want to leave Rome. But the moving memory of his reaction two weeks ago after the semifinal with Leicester is also enough.