Tonight May 17th “The Circle” with Tom Hanks and Emma Watson

For our column To see on TV we report tonight, May 17the film “The Circle” (2017) on Rai 5 at 9.15 pm. The direction is by James Ponsoldt. Among the main interpreters Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, John Boyega and Karen Gillan.

When Mae Holland is hired at The Circle, the world’s first technology and social media company, she believes she has taken the opportunity of a lifetime, a dream come true. As she progresses, Mae is encouraged by the founder of the company, Eamon Bailey, to engage in an innovative experiment in which it is necessary to totally renounce one’s privacy and to live her life in a regime of absolute transparency. The young woman slowly falls into the founders’ perspective, she begins to think that privacy is something very selfish, that preventing others from observing one’s experiences is even criminal. Her participation in the experiment, and every decision she makes, very soon begins to affect the life and future of her friends, her family, and even that of humanity. No one is really safe when everyone has a chance to watch… Directed by James Ponsoldt, the film is based on the international bestseller “The Circle” by Dave Eggers, who also wrote the screenplay with the director. It is an exciting psychological thriller that reflects in a provocative and lucid way on the theme of transparency, on the unforeseen consequences that derive from the use of social media and, ultimately, on the scorching issue of privacy. The Circe company, featured in the film, is a hybrid of all the major tech companies we know today Amazon, Facebook, YouTube, Apple. Its goal is to close the circle, creating a transparent community, where all experiences are shared.