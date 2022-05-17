Tim Roth will be a terrorist with amnesia

Celsius Entertainment seeks international investors at the Marche du Film, parallel to the Cannes Festival. The film will be shot in 2023.

Co-production between Germany and New Zealand, in come together Tim Roth He will play Charlie, a white racist whose car crashes on the way to carry out a terrorist act and wakes up in the hospital with no memory of his life, including his racism and terrorist plans. While recovering, he befriends Alma (Hiam Abbass), a Syrian refugee and former doctor, who saved Charlie’s life on the spot, and they become friends. But when her story is revealed, she must decide if she really has become a different person.

“A few years ago (after the great wave of Syrian refugees arriving in Germany) I read a small article in a local newspaper about a right-wing politician who had an accident. The first people who helped him were Syrian refugees. This had a great impact on me and this idea stayed with me”, declares Schmitz, who also directedGuardian and executioner, 2016 apartheid drama .

“We tend to help. It is a very human condition, fortunately. Would we help as much if we knew the other person hates you? I knew there was a significant story to this and a few years later, in a conversation with Tim Roth, I saw a path for the story and sat down to write it, setting it in New Zealand, a society that is generally inclusive and with good values, for which is even more shocking when two worlds completely collide, a white racist who assumes this country is his and a recent immigrant, a Syrian doctor who saves his life and helps him, oblivious to his politics. It is strangely a story of hope and not despair. I believe in this. It’s possible,” concludes Schmitz.

