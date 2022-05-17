“Thor: Love and Thunder”: Valkyria and Mighty Thor, together for the first time

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyria and Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor are two of the protagonists of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Photo: Courtesy: Marvel

On July 8, Marvel fans will once again hear the roar of thunder when they head to theaters to see “Thor: Love and Thunder.” And as the release of the Taika Waititi-directed film approaches, an image starring Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor shows the two heroines together for the first time.

The fourth installment of the franchise starring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, will bring back old acquaintances from the saga such as Tessa Thompson’s Valkyria and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster now turned into Mighty Thor. But, also the debut of a new villain within the Marvel Cinematic Universe: that of Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, played by Christian Bale.

Thor: Love and Thunder from Marvel Studios | Official teaser | Subtitled

A new enemy whose sole purpose is to end up erasing all the gods from the face of existence. The presence of this deadly villain will pose a threat of such magnitude that it will force Thor to require the presence of his battle allies, including his battle partner, Valkyria, and his former great love, Jane Foster.

DiscussingFilm published through its official Twitter account an image of the current ruler of New Asgard, Valkyria with Jane Foster, who shows off her impressive new appearance as Mighty Thor.

As can be seen in the photograph, they are accompanied by an Egyptian-looking female figure, which seems to indicate that both heroines are together and taking a seat in what could well be the hall of the Council of the Gods.

And it is that, the danger posed by the irruption of Gorr for both Thor and New Asgard, as well as for the rest of the gods, could have brought them together with the main deities to figure out how to face this deadly threat.

We must not forget that the character that Bale will play is a being of divine powers and the current owner of the necro-sword, a deadly blade capable of snatching the lives of gods and celestials. Undoubtedly a great cause for concern for the protagonists who in the image show clear signs of restlessness and restlessness.

In fact, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, who appears clad in her new armor, is thoughtful, faced with a situation that could surpass them all. And the same goes for Jane Foster, who is shown in her uniform as the new Goddess of Thunder and without her helmet.

In addition to the aforementioned Portman, Thompson, Hensworth and Bale, Taika Waititi’s film will see the return of another old acquaintance of the saga, Jamie Alexander’s Lady Sif and the debut of Russell Crowe as Zeus.

On the other hand, “Thor: Love and Thunder” will also bring back Chris Pratt as Peter QuillKaren Gillian as Nebula, cameos by Sam Neill as the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy as the false Hela, Matt Damon as the false Loki, and Luke Hemsworth as the false Thor.