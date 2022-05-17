This is why Johnny Depp doesn’t look Amber Heard in the face

The media show in which the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has become is served again. On Monday, the legal battle was resumed with the testimony of the 36-year-old actress. At the end of the actor’s defense, his interrogation began.

One of Depp’s lawyers, Camille Vásquez, highlighted a fact that has caught the attention of viewers during the days in which Heard has taken the stand. Johnny, 58, has not looked his ex-wife in the face throughout the trial.



Amber Heard testifies on Monday, May 16 Steve Helber / AP

“Mrs. Heard, have you noticed that Johnny Depp has not looked at your face throughout the trial?” The lawyer asked the protagonist of Aquaman. “You’ve looked at it many times, haven’t you?” Vasquez went on, and Heard told him, “Yes, I have.” Vásquez insisted: “Mr. Depp has not looked at you even once during this trial?” And Heard threw balls out: “It’s not that he noticed me.” Ever since Amber Heard took the stand two weeks ago to give her testimony, her ex-husband has spent most of his time with his head down drawing or writing in her notebook.

But the lawyer insisted: “You know exactly why you don’t look at him. He promised you that you would never see his eyes again. Is that true?” Heard responded, “I don’t remember if she said that.” At that moment the lawyer of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean He played the audio of one of the last times that the couple, already separated, had seen each other. In it, you can hear how Heard begs the actor to hug her to say goodbye to her. And his words are heard: “You will never see my eyes again”



Johnny Depp in the courtroom on Monday, May 16 Steve Helber / AP

Despite having filed for a restraining order, the actress summoned Depp to meet him at a hotel in San Francisco in 2016. Depp previously testified that he attended that meeting in the hope that “she would retract her lies” about him, as his lawyer recalled.

“He’s kept that promise and he won’t look at her, hasn’t he?” Vasquez asked, referring to Depp refusing to look at Heard, to which she replied, “As far as I know, he can’t look at me.”

A spokesperson for Heard earlier issued a statement about how the actor appeared to conduct himself in court, saying he “doesn’t have the courage to even look at Mrs Heard throughout the proceedings, as he couldn’t at trial in the UK, and instead, he doodles and laughs.”

The day on Monday ended around six in the afternoon, after almost 10 hours, in the courts of Fairfax, Virginia. The trial is scheduled to end next week.