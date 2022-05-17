This is the spectacular physical change of Natalie Portman for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The physical change that Natalie Portman has made to become the new MCU Thor is more than remarkable. The actress has never been characterized by being too muscular in her feature films, nor by having arms that could split logs, for example. However, she the preparation that she has made the one who incarnated as Padmé Amidala in starwars he has the entire internet at his feet. Like any other component of the current Marvel Cinematic Universe, Portman was subjected to a harsh diet and constant training for a certain time in order to get as much muscle mass as possible.

Lots of protein and hours of weights

“It was really fun. I worked out with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think, four months before filming and then obviously throughout filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes, weight training that I had never done before. done. Of course, I’ve never aimed to be bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of work on both agility and strength.” for Vanity Fair talking about his physical training process.

And it is that you only have to see the images that are currently being published on Thor: Love and Thunder and the first ones there were, there at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, when it was confirmed that Portman was going to become Mighty Thor in this new feature film directed by Taika Waititi (who has also dared to point out that Christian Bale is the best villain Marvel has ever had).













In the first image, you can see Portman in the presentation of Thor: Love and Thunder in 2019. In the second, with Tessa Thompson (the Valkyrie) in a new capture of the film, which has gone from not showing anything to starting to release frames and teasers from all sides. What is being talked about the most about the feature film is that evolution that Portman has had to be able to star in the play alongside Chris Hemsworthwho repeats again as God of Thunder in a new story that will also feature the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel Studios’ next big release after Doctor Strange 2

Thor: Love and Thunder is postulated as the next feature film of 2022 to sweep the box office after the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich even falling slightly at the box office in its second week is very close to becoming the highest grossing film of the year, surpassing batman. Taika Waititi’s Lagofilm be available in theaters from July 8a month after the premiere of Ms Marvel on Disney+.