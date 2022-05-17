This is the reason why Johnny Depp does not look Amber Heard in the eye at his trial

The trial after Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit against ex-partner Amber Heard resumed this week, so the actress from Aquaman returned to the stand again to be questioned by the defense of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbeanwho questioned her about the which is why Depp doesn’t look her in the eye in the middle of their cross-statements.

In the midst of his high-profile case in Fairfax, Virginia, both have detailed episodes of domestic violence. According to Heard, the episodes became more frequent because of the drug and alcohol use whoever gave life to Jack Sparrow, who was controlling and jealous; for his part, he denies it and assures that he received blows from the actress.

Why doesn’t Depp look Heard in the eye?

Camille Vásquez, one of the actor’s lawyers, asked Amber Heard if she had noticed that Depp had not looked her in the eye even once during the legal process. “Not that I noticed, no”, he replied, according to People.

“You’ve watched it many times, haven’t you? You know exactly why Mr. Depp doesn’t look at you,” to which she asserted. “He promised you that you would never see his eyes again, is that true?”, the defense continued. “I don’t remember if she said that,” Heard said before audio revealed that she He asked the actor for a hug to say goodbye at a meeting in San Francisco in 2016 after applying for a restraining order. “He has kept that promise, hasn’t he?” Vasquez pressed her again.

“As far as I know, he can’t look at me“, revealed. A few weeks ago one of his spokesmen assured that the actor of Charlie and the chocolate factory I didn’t have the courage to look at her before the judge. “It is no wonder that Mr. Depp does not have the fortitude or courage to even look at Ms. Heard throughout the proceedings, as he was unable to do so at the UK trial, and instead doodles and laughs,” he said.