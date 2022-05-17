This is the incredible new Montecito mansion for which Cameron Diaz paid $12,670,000

Cameron Diaz is making a debut with the purchase of a beautiful mansion in Montecito.

Cameron Diaz, 49 years old and who has been retired from the world of acting for eight years, recently became the new owner of an impressive three-story mansion in Montecito, Calif.for which he paid $12,670,000 dollars.

The Mediterranean-style property, which seems to have been taken from an Italian village, was acquired by the former actress and by benji maddenthe guitarist of Good Charlotte, on May 13 in order to increase its presence in real estate investment.

The house in question was put up for sale on March 26, by $15,750,000 dollars, so the former model and her partner scored a great victory with their acquisition, as they managed to receive a discount of just over $3,000,000 dollars.

According to the technical sheet, released by various media specialized in the sale of real estate, the residence was built in the year 2000 and has an extension of 10,823 square feet.

Inside it has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, three half bathrooms, a hall, a kitchen, a dining room, a dining room, a living room, a main room, an entertainment room, an office, a movie theater , spa, bar, laundry room, garage for three vehicles, balconies, among other rooms.

The movie theater is one of the most striking amenities in the home of Cameron Diaz (The Grosby Group)

The kitchen is semi-closed and very spacious. It is equipped with dark-toned cabinets, high-end appliances, and a central island that can function for food preparation, but also as a breakfast nook for four.

The kitchen is very well lit and very spacious (The Grosby Group)

The main bedroom has more than enough space for a large bed and a living room. It also has a fireplace, a balcony, a large dressing room, as well as a bathroom with a double vanity, with a bathtub and a shower with a transparent screen.

Master bedroom has room for a den (The Grosby Group)

Outside, on his lot 1.77 acreshas a terrace, with extensive green areas, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, with a jacuzzi, with a pool house, with a waterfall, with an orchard, among other amenities.

This is what Cameron Diaz’s new home looks like from above (The Grosby Group)

In addition to attracting attention for its rooms and its amenities, the mansion also does so for the attractions it has Ennisbrookthe gated community where it is located.

Ennisbrook enjoys extensive green areas, two heated pools, a clubhouse, four tennis courts, a barbecue area, a kitchen, a wine cellar, among other amenities available to its millionaire residents.

To see more images of Cameron Diaz’s new architectural gem, click here.

