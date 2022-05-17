They publish more information about Ric Flair’s return to the ring

depending on the medium Fightful Selectthe former WCW world champion, Ric Flairwould have several proposals to return to compete about the rings of the wrestling business to their 73 years old. Given this, Flair would be open to hearing what various companies have to offer.

As he had already published on his social networks, Flair was training with Jay Lethal for a possible return to the rings, which he has not been in since his last fight in TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) on ​​September 12, 2011when he fought against Sting.

However, despite having the proposals of Ricky Steamboat Y Matt Cardona as future rivals for July 31 (date on which they would have their meeting), the former WCW announcer, Chris Cruise He sent an email to the Maryland State Athletic Commission so that Flair cannot compete, due to his age and a possible collapse on the string.

In your social media post TwitterFlair assures that he will fight again in Nashville, Tenn., July 31 for the promotion of Jim Crockett. On the other hand, if Flair is thinking of talking to more companies, the possibility of him having more than one match in his career can be considered.

