These are the banks and cards that will have offers, discounts and promotions in Mexico

We’re just a few days that Hot Sale 2022 begins, the great online sale in Mexico and in Xataka Selection we are already preparing to cover it. We already made a guide for you all they need to know of this event as well as Kueski Pay, its official sponsor.

If they do not have the latter, of course the different banks in our country they will also have promotions when paying with your physical and digital cards. That is why we will collect that information here.

It is important to note that with a few days left for Hot Sale 2022, the terms and conditions of some of these promotions may not be available yetso we will update the information as soon as it becomes public knowledge.

Kueski Pay

It is necessary to register on the Kueski Pay site to be able to access the promotions and coupons that will be available during the event from May 23 at 0:00 hours from central Mexico.

Bank promotions in Hot Sale 2022

HSBC: 30% bonus using digital credit card or 20% bonus using physical credit card on purchases from six months without interest and with a minimum purchase of 5,000 pesos. Maximum amount of 5,000 pesos and it is necessary to register for the promotion.

Banorte: 30% bonus with digital credit card plus an additional 30% on the cost already discounted in case of having a Banorte Payroll card. This is only valid on May 23. Then, from May 24 to 31 there is a 20% bonus with a digital credit card. Bonus amount capped at 5,000 pesos or 6,500 pesos for those who have Banorte Payroll. Terms and Conditions.

Citibanamex: 10% bonus on purchases for months without interest or 15% bonus on purchases for months without interest if you have a deposit account with a debit card or receive payroll with the bank. This in minimum purchases of 7,000 pesos and it is necessary to register for the promotion. Terms and Conditions.

BBVA: 15% bonus with a digital credit card when paying in installments of 12 to 24 months with a maximum discount of 2,500 pesos, or double BBVA Points on cash purchases also with a digital credit card. Terms and Conditions.

Santander: three-month purchases without interest in a minimum amount of 2,000 pesos and a rate from 1.5% per month on purchases of six to 36 months with interest. Also different promotions depending on the store and points of the Santander Rewards program. Terms and Conditions.

Scotiabank: still no details. Terms and Conditions.

PayPal

With this payment method we can receive a coupon up to 350 pesos for our next purchase. It will be available throughout the event but PayPal also reserves the right to end the promotion earlier.

Depending on the bank, it will be the amount that we will receive and the availability of the coupon. We leave you the list with the information but if you want to know more, you can review the terms and conditions.